THE FIGHT FOR ACCOUNTABILITY

Help Us Fight Injustice & Stand Up to Retaliation
Hi, my name is Samantha Gordon, and I'm organizing this fundraiser to help myself and several brave community members secure legal representation in the face of a frivolous defamation lawsuit filed by Candice Matthews and Quanell X.
In January 2025, I paid Quanell X to assist me in a serious discrimination case. Sadly, no services were rendered, and communication was abruptly cut off. When I began seeking answers and a refund, I was met with silence—and eventually, harassment.
Through this journey, I met courageous individuals like Ricky Jason and Jerold Evans (Clicktight)—both of whom have been strong voices for the community, helping expose a long-standing pattern of questionable actions involving Mr. X and Ms. Matthews. Because we dared to speak up, we are now being publicly humiliated, harassed, and sued in an attempt to silence us.
We’ve endured:
•Public sharing of our personal information
•False narratives spread across social media
•Direct threats and harassment
•A lawsuit designed to intimidate and suppress the truth
We believe no one should be silenced for speaking their truth, especially when corruption and misconduct go unchecked for years. We are not the only victims—many in our community have come forward, and more are finding the courage to speak out.
Now, we need your help to secure experienced legal counsel and protect our rights.
What Your Support Will Help With:
•Legal fees to defend against the defamation lawsuit
•Court costs and filing fees
•Protection for those facing harassment and threats
•Amplifying the voices of others who have been affected
This isn’t just our fight—it’s a fight to ensure that community members can speak out without fear of retaliation. With your support, we can shine a light on injustice and finally hold those responsible accountable.
Please consider donating and sharing our story.
For more insight, follow us:
Facebook: Clicktight Evans
#thecriticalshow
Group: Victims of Quanell X & Candice Matthews Exposed
Thank you so much for your support. Every donation, share, and prayer brings us closer to justice.
— Samantha Gordon & Community Advocates
Ms. Angela AJ Johnson will give the shirt off of her back. She took me in when I was homeless in 2005, helped me get into a rehabilitation program, prayed with me many nights. I have watched her help a lot of people and she’s never complained. Even when she and her daughters became homeless a year ago she still was helping people no questions asked. Now she needs help.
People enough is Enough Quanell X and Candice Matthews has robbed a lot of people and Ricky Jason the Protege of the late Dick Gregory has been on the front line. Please donate what you can to help the Victims get a powerful attorney who will stand for Justice. Bullying is evil just like Candice Matthews and Quanell X Robbing the poor Citizens for 3 Decades let's get to work. God bless you all
Keep fighting the good fight.
