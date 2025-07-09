THE FIGHT FOR ACCOUNTABILITY

Help Us Fight Injustice & Stand Up to Retaliation

Hi, my name is Samantha Gordon, and I'm organizing this fundraiser to help myself and several brave community members secure legal representation in the face of a frivolous defamation lawsuit filed by Candice Matthews and Quanell X.





In January 2025, I paid Quanell X to assist me in a serious discrimination case. Sadly, no services were rendered, and communication was abruptly cut off. When I began seeking answers and a refund, I was met with silence—and eventually, harassment.





Through this journey, I met courageous individuals like Ricky Jason and Jerold Evans (Clicktight)—both of whom have been strong voices for the community, helping expose a long-standing pattern of questionable actions involving Mr. X and Ms. Matthews. Because we dared to speak up, we are now being publicly humiliated, harassed, and sued in an attempt to silence us.





We’ve endured:





•Public sharing of our personal information





•False narratives spread across social media





•Direct threats and harassment





•A lawsuit designed to intimidate and suppress the truth





We believe no one should be silenced for speaking their truth, especially when corruption and misconduct go unchecked for years. We are not the only victims—many in our community have come forward, and more are finding the courage to speak out.





Now, we need your help to secure experienced legal counsel and protect our rights.





What Your Support Will Help With:

•Legal fees to defend against the defamation lawsuit





•Court costs and filing fees





•Protection for those facing harassment and threats





•Amplifying the voices of others who have been affected





This isn’t just our fight—it’s a fight to ensure that community members can speak out without fear of retaliation. With your support, we can shine a light on injustice and finally hold those responsible accountable.





Please consider donating and sharing our story.





For more insight, follow us:

Facebook: Clicktight Evans

#thecriticalshow





Group: Victims of Quanell X & Candice Matthews Exposed









Thank you so much for your support. Every donation, share, and prayer brings us closer to justice.





— Samantha Gordon & Community Advocates



