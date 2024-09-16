Fight Corruption with Shawn Taylor

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $8,086
Campaign funds will be received by Shawn Taylor
Retired Assistant Police Chief, Shawn Taylor, has served decades in local law enforcement and investigative work. Shawn has sought truth and suffered consequences for it. He now has a target on his back from those that seek to keep the truth hidden.
Since coming forward, Shawn was doxxed. With the malicious spread of his personal information across the internet, Shawn and his family have faced unwarranted harassment and threats. Shawn now faces legal disputes, not of his making, but as a form of retaliation from those he exposed.
Your donation to this campaign will help support the legal and physical welfare and protection of Shawn and his family.
Keep up the great fight and bring down these evil …..this is not the America, our founding fathers had in mind when they wrote our constitution and bill of rights. Let’s do this….now. God speed ~
God Bless you for having the integrity to fight this evil. Praying for you and your family's safety! Feel like I'm living in a 3rd world country for having to even do that! Merry Christmas!
You're doing God's work, Shawn. Stay safe and KEEP IT UP! God Bless.
Good luck and God Bless !
God bless you Mr. Taylor! Keep doing the good work!
Keep up the fight Shawn! What you are doing is making a difference.
You're a great American! Hang in there. All the best...
Love you very much Shawn and family! You're a hero.. 💪👏 many prayers
No weapon formed against you shall prosper, And every tongue which rises against you in judgment You shall condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord, And their righteousness is from Me, Says the Lord. -Isaiah 54:17
God Bless
Best to you from T,o,r,e's T,e,x,a,s group. Thank you for your honorable being.
Keep fighting the good fight
"Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven." - Jesus (Matthew 5:10) Shawn, keep looking up! You know the source of your strength. And when you speak it will not be you, but He who lives in you. Praying Psalm 91 over you, your fellow officers & your families. Thank you for shining light into the darkness. HE is with you, and so are we!
God bless you! Thank you for fighting for all of us!
His ways are above the limits of our mind, Faith is a walk taken daily, one step at a time. Look at a mustard seed, cause all it takes is one. You, your family and your community is going through the fire, the refinement is never easy, it means that your job is big, praise God, when He says to you, Well done, good and faithful servant!
