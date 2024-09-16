Fight Corruption with Shawn Taylor

Retired Assistant Police Chief, Shawn Taylor, has served decades in local law enforcement and investigative work. Shawn has sought truth and suffered consequences for it. He now has a target on his back from those that seek to keep the truth hidden.

Since coming forward, Shawn was doxxed. With the malicious spread of his personal information across the internet, Shawn and his family have faced unwarranted harassment and threats. Shawn now faces legal disputes, not of his making, but as a form of retaliation from those he exposed.

Your donation to this campaign will help support the legal and physical welfare and protection of Shawn and his family.