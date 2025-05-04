Stand with Shane for the Safety & Love of His Kids

Help Shane Fight for His Children’s Safety and Well-Being:

Shane is a devoted father doing everything he can to protect his two young daughters—a 1-year-old and a 4-year-old—from a dangerous and deeply neglectful environment. He’s in the midst of a painful custody battle, fighting for the right to provide his children with the safe, stable, and loving home they so desperately need.

The children are currently living with their mother and maternal grandparents in a home filled with mold, which has led to frequent emergency room visits for respiratory infections. The conditions are hazardous—there’s a homemade makeshift septic tank dug in the backyard causing a horrible smell from the fecal matter so they can't play safely. Plus, there are unrelated adult men living in a converted garage space. This is no place for children.

Despite clear signs that the 4-year-old has a speech delay and communication challenges, their mother has ignored repeated requests by Shane and recommendations from medical professionals for early intervention. Basic hygiene is also neglected—the children are reportedly bathed only once every couple of weeks.

Perhaps most heartbreaking, their 4-year-old daughter had to have four of her baby teeth removed after being routinely given bottles of juice throughout the night to keep her quiet and not brushing her teeth. This caused severe tooth decay—an entirely preventable tragedy for a child so young. Her teeth won't grow back until she's 7 years old, at the earliest .

To make matters worse, Shane was recently battered by the children’s mother while he was holding their 1-year-old in his arms. She has since been charged with battery. This violent incident is just one example of the instability and danger the children are being exposed to from the mother and her family.

Shane has not been allowed to see his daughters for several weeks. The custody agreement remains unresolved because the mother and her attorney are refusing to respond to communications from Shane’s attorney. They have also ignored repeated attempts from Shane and his family to bring the girls to safety. This heartbreaking standoff is causing Shane an unbearable amount of stress as he watches from the sidelines, knowing his daughters are in harm’s way.

Despite doing everything by the book, Shane is now being forced to take further legal action just to move the case forward. This means even more legal fees—costs he simply cannot cover alone. He is trying to maintain balance in his own life while navigating this overwhelming emotional and financial burden.

Shane is committed to fighting for his daughters’ well-being, no matter what it takes. Your donations will go directly toward the mounting legal expenses required to help him bring his girls home and provide them with the safe, stable, and loving environment they deserve.

Please consider donating and sharing this campaign. With your help, Shane can continue this critical fight for his daughters’ safety and future. Thank you for standing with him in this time of urgent need.



