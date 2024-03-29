Stand Up Against Human Trafficking & Save Children

Hi, I'm Mary 'Catherine' Minshull, I'm an inventor and entrepreneur. My background also includes being a police officer and insurance investigator. I have always felt very strongly about helping others, especially protecting children and the elderly which are the most vulnerable people. After discovering the growing crime of Human Trafficking, I have wanted to help rescue children, which is leading me down a new path in my life.

I came up with an invention to rescue children from Human Trafficking. On a side note, this is not my first invention, I have taken an invention to the market. However, after coming up with this idea I thought it would be impossible. But God has already opened many doors for me pertaining to this project. I truly feel that God is placing me on this new path in my life. However, my biggest challenge is raising money to make this project a success. Every single dollar will help!

Why is the fund raising going to be such a big challenge? If you think about this, criminals always want to get around crime prevention tools. I want to keep this invention confidential until it is 'ready to go'. Part of my invention is to create a way that prevents criminals from figuring out a way around my invention. I hope you can understand why it is so important to maintain confidentiality until it is 'ready to go'. Inventions take time; it is not an overnight process. This crowdfunding campaign is a complete Leap of Faith, and I know God will provide! "With God all things are possible" Matthew 19:26. Again, please know that every single dollar with help! What if your child was missing, you would want all means possible to help your child. My invention will help.

The funds raised from this crowdfunding campaign will be used for the development, hiring individuals to assist with the development, testing, and CAD drawings to build a working prototype so that I can present 'it' to the appropriate individuals. I have met with an individual that is going to assist with this project and that person has confirmed this invention is 'completely doable'! I'm so excited!

I feel like everything in my life has prepared me for this journey. I have been coming up with ideas for inventions since I was a teenager, it has been a passion of mine. The entire reason I went into law enforcement was to become a federal agent to fight criminal organizations but unfortunately my eyesight prevented that from happening. Everything in my past is coming together with this project. I want to stand up against Human Traffickers and disrupt these horrific criminal organizations. These children that are victims need help and deserve a better life!

Help be part of the solution by supporting my invention through this crowdfunding campaign to Stand Up Against Human Trafficking. Again when I say every single dollar will help, I mean it! Human Trafficking is increasing in the United States and the World; it needs to stop!

I will be providing status updates on my social media pages throughout this project / journey so please follow along, the links are provided below:

TikTok Link

"X" - formerly Twitter Link

Facebook Page Link

Website: https://www.faithhopebelieve.com/

Please follow my social media pages because I need to show the general public wants something done about Human Trafficking; a high number of followers will help. As mentioned, not only will I provide updates on social media but I also will provide education and awareness about Human Trafficking. This horrific crime can no longer be ignored; it is increasing at a rapid pace and is expected to bypass the drug trade because children can be victimized multiple times a day whereas drugs can only be sold once.

I hope you will join me in this journey and become a solution to this horrific crime. Again, every dollar will help my invention become a success!

Thank you so much for your support, it is greatly appreciated!

Sincerely,

M. Catherine Minshull













