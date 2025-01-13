Supporting the Stafford Family

Help us with travel expenses to visit my ailing father. My dad was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in late December. We have potentially less than 12 months left with him and want to see him as much as possible and be at medical appointments. With the distance, this means gas, meals, and hotel stays. Thankfully, Dad's medical expenses are very well covered by the VA, so our focus is on our need for financial assistance in being able to see him as much as possible in the time we have left.