Supporting the Stafford Family

Monthly Goal:

 USD $1,000

Total Raised:

 USD $125

Raised this month:

 USD $125

Campaign created by Kayleen Soden

Help us with travel expenses to visit my ailing father. My dad was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in late December. We have potentially less than 12 months left with him and want to see him as much as possible and be at medical appointments. With the distance, this means gas, meals, and hotel stays. Thankfully, Dad's medical expenses are very well covered by the VA, so our focus is on our need for financial assistance in being able to see him as much as possible in the time we have left.

Recent Donations
Joyce and Jeff
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Rachel Andros
$ 20.00 USD
5 days ago

Praying

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
6 days ago

Praying peace

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

Praying for you and your dad.

Updates

Prayer Requests

