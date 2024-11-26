Hello Brothers and Sisters, welcome to our fundraising campaign to buy a Land and build a Home for Orphans and Homeless Children in Uganda.

Our orphanage has been providing love, care, and support to orphans and homeless children here in our community since 2016, now we're ready to take the next step to buy a Land for our orphanage.

Buying a land will enable us to start farming projects and grow enough food for our children, and build a permanent home for our children, This will not only provide them with a safe and stable environment but also allow us to increase our capacity and support more children in need.

Every donation, big or small, will bring us closer to our goal of purchasing a land for our orphanage. Your contribution will go directly towards:

Currently, we're renting a facility that's limiting our ability to expand our services and provide the best possible care for our children.

We're aiming to raise $5000 to cover the costs of buying the land and start building the House for the Children.

With your support, we can make this vision a reality,

Thank you for considering a donation to our fundraising campaign! Your support means the world to us and will have a direct impact on the lives of our children. Let's work together to build a brighter future for these young generations, May God bless you all🙏🙏