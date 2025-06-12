Supporting the Spencer Family

I am making this campaign for my sister and brother-in-law (Heather & Aaron Spencer) and their children as they navigate their lives after the devastating trauma they’ve been through. This is for their personal use, such as therapy measures and keeping their family afloat amid Aaron’s daunting legal proceedings.

Beginning in spring of 2024, my then 13-year-old niece was targeted by a predator, groomed, and assaulted multiple times. The Spencers were silently suffering through the slow process of justice as this monster was put in jail, then immediately released on a low bond with zero supervision and a no contact order. He was awaiting arraignment for the multiple felonies he committed against my niece and she was expected to testify.

In the early morning hours of October 8th, my sister and brother were awakened in the night to every parent’s worst nightmare - a missing child. They immediately contacted authorities and then Aaron did what any good parent would do - he got in his truck and went out looking. By some miracle, my brother-in-law passed the predator with his underage child on the road. A chase ensued.

If you’re familiar with our family’s story, you know what happened next. In protection of himself and his daughter the night she was kidnapped, Aaron shot and killed the predator, and was subsequently arrested and is now awaiting trial for 2nd degree murder (although he was clearly within his rights to protect his family).

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the end of this nightmare for the Spencers. There was immediate outrage and media coverage, but as soon as Aaron was officially charged with murder 2, the same judge who released their child’s predator back onto the streets to ultimately reoffend, also signed off on a vague gag order, limiting media and state officials from commenting on their story.

When the state placed a vague and unlawful gag order, it had a two-fold effect. First, Aaron incurred more legal expenses to fight this unjust order at the Arkansas Supreme Court. Second, we lost national coverage as the gag order sealed the case and prevented further reporting on it. Now that the Supreme Court has vacated the order, we can speak freely again about the horrors our family has had to endure in the past year. First by their child’s predator and now by the people that have sworn to protect and serve the interests of the community.

My purpose of opening this campaign is to help the Spencer family feel secure in some way during a very challenging, uncertain time. From the original assaults, to the night of the kidnapping, and now dealing with mistrust in the local justice system that didn’t protect their daughter (while persecuting her father, a combat veteran, who was forced to), the Spencers have a lot of trauma to work through. They have been spending hundreds of dollars a week on different therapies for their daughter and themselves, all suffering with severe PTSD from the events that have transpired. These therapies have been helpful, but they have a long road to healing ahead of them, and I would like to take as much financial burden off them as possible. They have been so humbled by the donations they’ve received for Aaron’s legal defense, but we were not anticipating how much it would all end up being, especially after needing to fight against the gag order on top of a criminal defense.

Please consider donating to their livelihoods, as their journey to healing will go beyond Aaron’s verdict. And please, above all else, keep them in your prayers. Pray for justice, for peace, and for healing. Thank you!

