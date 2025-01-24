Kavanagh Mission Trips 2025

Goal:
USD $5,200
Raised:
USD $200
We have mission trips the Lord has placed on our hearts for this coming summer! We are hoping to gain your support financially as we embark on spreading the gospel through intentional relational evangelism. Ultimately, more than financial support we are asking for prayers for those we hope to minister too and for us to abide in the Lord! Thank you so much for considering to support our first mission trips as a married couple!!
Congratulations on your wedding, Katelyn and Braedon! May these funds expand the kingdom of heaven and bring glory to His name. May those who do not have access to the Bible in their native languages learn more about God’s character and hear his voice through your family’s ministry and prayers.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.