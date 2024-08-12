Supporting Speak Life Alliance Fellowship

Speak Life Alliance Fellowship exists to help meet the needs of the unreached, the unchurched and the unloved. We serve growing areas to the south and west of Houston, Texas, including Sugar Land, Richmond, Katy, Missouri City, etc.

YOU can partner with us as we plant this New Testament-style church and bring words of life and the Living Word (Jesus) to all who have yet to know Him.

Now is the best time to give because The Christian and Missionary Alliance will MATCH this GiveSendGo campaign dollar-for-dollar (up to $20,000) through their Church Plant Matching Grant. Your dollars go twice as far!

Your donations will be used for church plant start-up expenses such as rents, utilities, sound equipment, lighting, technology, limited staff, etc. We also want to be a blessing to those in need in our geographical context.

We were blessed recently when a non-Christian attended one of our recent house church services and said afterward, "This...this is heaven to me."

We believe Christ is doing a new thing in Houston. We are not planting a church per se. We are planting Jesus, and He will build His church however He wants to build her.

And if she becomes anything like we see in the New Testament, Speak Life Alliance Fellowship will become a church plant that plants other churches that plant even more churches. Come join this church planting movement!



