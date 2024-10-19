Campaign Image

Supporting The Sparks Family

 USD $2,242

Campaign created by Larry Hicks

My name is Larry Hicks.  I am magistrate in District 7.  I am doing this campaign for the family of Michael Sparks.  Michael is a Jan 6 defendant who will be serving 53 months in prison for standing up for our country.  Mike is a man of integrity, a Christian man and a family man.  All donations are to help sustain his family while he is away. His family will be very appreciative of any help that can be given as he is the main provider for his family.  He has a wife Mandy and they have twin boys Jacob and Jaxson  that are 6 years old, and Kylie who is their 19 year old daughter.  Mike has always been a servant to the community as well as abroad.  Now is our time to help him.  God bless and thank you so much.  

Anonymous Giver
$ 225.00 USD
12 days ago

Praying for Mike and the family. Praying this will be turned around by PRESIDENT DONALD J TRUMP!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 225.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for Mike and the family. Praying this will be turned around by PRESIDENT DONALD J TRUMP!!!

McFadyen Family
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you every day. Every. Single. Day.

Johnny Evans
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you, Larry Hicks for supporting this family

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sincere heartfelt prayers for you and yours.

Anonymous Giver
$ 17.00 USD
2 months ago

God Bless you -- stay strong. This evil will be destroyed by the truth that is God's love and light from which evil cannot hide and rules over all. Mike Sparks is a hero. 🙏❤️

Tim Reed
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Jay KausHagen
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

So sorry for you and your family! This is heartbreaking what is happening here in a once Great Nation! Political prisoners! We have to take our Country back

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Wendy and Donnie
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Mandy, I am so sorry this has happened This is beyond unfair. Our hearts truly break for you & for our country. Our thoughts and prayers are with you guys. Along with the upcoming election. Evil can't stay in the white house. #trumpandgod #IJN

Brandon and Tonya Kerr
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Never back down. The apostles were unjustly imprisoned repeatedly. Hopefully Trump pardons these patriots.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless you all.

Bob barr
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

I'm so sorry that you and 16 others got caught up in this political game. keep your head high for yall haven't did anything wrong.God bless yall

Nanny jewell
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Please have your family reach out to any of us at the Hardin County Republican Party or of course Mr Larry Hicks. Don’t hesitate to ask for specific help, not just $

Amanda Kewis
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Bobbie Coleman
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

We Stand with you and all our J6 political prisoners. When Trump gets in he will pardon every one of you. Sending prayers 🙏 Stay strong! 🇺🇸

Frank Compton
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Love you brother

