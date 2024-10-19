Supporting The Sparks Family

My name is Larry Hicks. I am magistrate in District 7. I am doing this campaign for the family of Michael Sparks. Michael is a Jan 6 defendant who will be serving 53 months in prison for standing up for our country. Mike is a man of integrity, a Christian man and a family man. All donations are to help sustain his family while he is away. His family will be very appreciative of any help that can be given as he is the main provider for his family. He has a wife Mandy and they have twin boys Jacob and Jaxson that are 6 years old, and Kylie who is their 19 year old daughter. Mike has always been a servant to the community as well as abroad. Now is our time to help him. God bless and thank you so much.