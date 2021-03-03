Soviet Moscow Sticker Defense Fund

Multiple members of the Wilson family in Moscow, Idaho were prosecuted, and one conviction is now on appeal, in a case known as STICKERGATE, in which non-damaging stickers were placed on city property in protest of illegal arrests made by the Moscow Police Department at a psalm sing/covid restriction protest. The protest stickers displayed a hammer and sickle and read, "SOVIET MOSCOW: ENFORCED BECAUSE WE CARE."

The prosecution of the Wilson family is politically motivated and undisputedly selective. In the city’s history, the “sticker code” has never been enforced nor has anyone ever been cited or prosecuted under the ordinance.

Each misdemeanor count carries a maximum of up to six months in prison. All gifts will go toward legal expenses incurred in what some locals are now calling #stickergate.



About your gift and the IRS:

- Your gift will be shared across the legal defense costs of family members who are targeted.

- Gifts to the legal defense fund are not deductible for US federal tax purposes.

- The IRS allows any individual to gift up to $15,000 during tax year 2021 to each of the family members being targeted. Example: A husband and wife, individually, can each give up to the annual IRS maximum per individual recipient, per tax year: husband can gift up to $15,000 + wife can gift up to $15,000 for tax year 2021.

- The gift calendar resets at the start of each new tax year.

- We appreciate any gift in any amount, no matter the size.

- All gifts will be used for expenses which enable our family to respond. The types of defense expenses you'll be helping us with include: attorney fees, court costs, defense preparation costs, travel costs.

- Any remaining funds, once all legal issues are resolved, will be donated to constitutional legal defense funds.

*An independent 3rd party is acting as a fiduciary over all funds received.*