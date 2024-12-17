Support the church get a Van for soulwinning

Our Soul Winning urgent need.

For five years now; Our church has been carrying out the Command given unto us all by our Lord Jesus Christ. That’s the command of “Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost: Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you alway, even unto the end of the world. Amen”.

It has been a success seeing most of the people in these area where our church is located and its environs receive the gospel therefore calling upon the Name of the Lord for their salvation. Just these ending year, we saw 1644 salvations and many seeds of the word planted. We however noted that the areas we’ve been able to reach in the past five years are equivalent to a very small fraction compared to the places we have not been able to take the gospel both in Nairobi city and Kenya as a whole.

The vineyards we have not reached are very ripe and we regret that our country has no advantage of other teams of soulwinners come in and help. We know of places in other African countries like Uganda, Nigeria, South Africa and many others that have received soulwinners/missionaries but we are yet to see that happen in Kenya.

The reason as to why we have not been able to reach the whole of Nairobi and the country at large is because we are limited in some way. You see, walking on foot every three days of every week cannot allow you reach places that are far and beyond. For instance, the best we’ve ever tried to walk on foot reaching the lost in other areas, it took us 45 minutes to 1 hour. Spending much time just walking means; while you hit the ground, you are not going to do much because you’ve already spent most of the energy.

Our soulwinning team has the elderly who are zealous for the Lord’s work. It’s sad to state that they are facing a challenge of walking long and have kept complaining of backache problems and therefore we are seeing a situation where they might unwillingly retire hence leave us weak as a team.

We are very thankful unto the Lord who has allowed us to labor in our Jerusalem before we find ways of going other places. We however have this great desire to move with speed into other territories and give the gospel unto our people who are lost. We believe that we have the right gospel that shall deliver our people from the bondage of the corrupt gospel of works.

Romans 10 KJV.

13 For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved. 14 How then shall they call on him in whom they have not believed? and how shall they believe in him of whom they have not heard? and how shall they hear without a preacher? 15 And how shall they preach, except they be sent? as it is written, How beautiful are the feet of them that preach the gospel of peace, and bring glad tidings of good things!

This is our need and prayer.

Nothing has ever been difficult with the Lord. It is his will to have all men saved and come unto the knowledge of the truth. We therefore believe that he is able to provide us with the means of the transport which shall see us reach those who are lost, far and beyond.

I pastor Paul, on behalf of Faithful Word Christ Baptist Church-Nairobi do plead with you to remember always praying with us for the blessing of a 14 seater vehicle that can serve this purpose. I also beseech you; because of having such a great burden in your heart of seeing men and women saved for the glory and honor of God, to be partaker in this course and help us in the will of God have the vehicle.

I have faith that God will either give us a vehicle in our hands or move his beloved children to donate towards the good course.

Please also remember to share this request with our dear beloved saints in the kingdom of God that may be moved to stand with us.

