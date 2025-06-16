"Let Them Praise His Name with Dancing!"

I’m incredibly honored to share that I’ve been accepted into the Soul Escape Professional Summer Intensive , a professional dance company under the direction of Justin Giles based in the DFW area. In their words, this intensive is “specifically designed to enrich your life as an artist, dancer, and human being… to create a space that will fill you with the experience and knowledge necessary to become a contributing artist.” This program is rigorous, running July 3rd–26th, with training Monday through Sunday, and will culminate in a final performance!

As I continue to grow in the gifts that God has entrusted to me, I want to pursue opportunities like this with boldness and faith. I no longer want to hide the beauty God has placed in me to bring to spaces because of the life of Jesus. To grow in confidence in who I am as Child of God, and a dancer, by embracing how I have been created by Him. Embracing the truth that movement is a language – and I have a story to tell.

I want to focus on furthering my storytelling and artistic skills while developing my personal voice as a creator. Through this intensive I aim to build professional connections both in the DFW area and beyond, committed to enhancing my professionalism in the art. Additionally, I would also like to challenge myself by exploring different qualities of movement to deepen my storytelling by being bold in taking risks, embracing challenges, and stepping outside of my comfort zone.

This is a significant commitment, as I will be stepping away from work during this time to fully dedicate myself to this training. I have till JUNE 25TH to raise the full amount of $1,600 needed to cover the rest of my tuition. Your support—whether through a donation or prayer—would mean so much as I walk in obedience to where God is leading me.

Thank you for your encouragement, your generosity, and your prayers. May God be glorified through it all. :)

With grace, Hannah Kabler