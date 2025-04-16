Dear Friends, Family, and Kind-Hearted Supporters,





With heavy hearts, we share the loss of Dennis Craig “Sonny” Waddell Sr., who left us in April 11th 2025. Born on August 25, 1969, in Phoenix, Arizona, Sonny was a whirlwind of charm, laughter, and unstoppable hustle—a true entrepreneur who could sell anything to anyone and make you smile while doing it. His passion for life, family, and treasure-hunting adventures touched countless hearts, and now we’re coming together to honor his memory and support his loved ones during this difficult time.





Sonny was a master picker, scouring garage sales and flea markets for hidden gems like Hot Wheels, Funko Pops, vinyl records, vintage clothes, and his beloved silver coins. His growing Whatnot channel was a stage where he and his partner-in-crime, his Nonna, lit up the screen with live auctions, weaving stories and cracking jokes that turned strangers into friends. Every item he sold had a tale, and Sonny was the best storyteller around. His infectious grin and warm spirit made everyone feel like part of the adventure.





Beyond the hustle, Sonny’s heart belonged to his family. He leaves behind his devoted mother, Dianne Waddell; his two sons, Dennis Craig “Slim” Waddell Jr. and Tristen James “TJ” Waddell; and his cherished grandson, Dennis Craig “Junior” Waddell III.





We’ve created this GiveSendGo campaign to help ease the financial burden of Sonny’s memorial services for his mother, Dianne, and his sons, Slim and TJ. Funerals and memorial expenses can be overwhelming, and your generous support will allow the family to focus on celebrating Sonny’s incredible life without the added stress of costs. Every donation, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference in giving Sonny the send-off he deserves—a celebration as vibrant and full of heart as he was.





In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask for contributions to this fund. If you’re unable to donate, please share this campaign with others who knew Sonny or might be moved by his story. Your prayers, kind words, and shared memories are also a beautiful way to honor him—Sonny would’ve loved hearing the stories you’d tell.





Let’s come together to keep Sonny’s spirit alive, just like he did in every auction, every deal, and every moment he shared with us. Thank you for your love, generosity, and support. Together, we can give Sonny a farewell that shines as brightly as his smile.





With gratitude,

The Waddell Family