Support for Elliott's Recovery





The road ahead will be long. Elliot will need ongoing treatment, rehabilitation, and time to heal—physically and emotionally. Recovery at this scale also places a heavy financial strain on his family.





We’re raising funds to help cover:

• Medical expenses not covered by insurance

• Travel and lodging related to hospital stays

• Childcare and household needs during this time

• Lost income as Elliot and Suzette focus on recovery





Suzette is balancing hospital visits, care for their three children, and all the responsibilities that come with this kind of life disruption. Community support will make a real difference.





If you’re able to contribute, it will help ease some of the immediate burdens they’re facing. If you’re not in a position to give, please consider sharing the fundraiser with others.





Thank you for helping us support a family working through something no one can prepare for.

On May 30, Elliot Sondag was severely burned while starting a controlled burn pile at home, suffering injuries over 40% of his body. He was immediately taken to the burn unit, where he has already undergone two surgeries, with the possibility of more ahead. Doctors now estimate he’ll remain hospitalized for at least a month to allow for essential healing, with a long and difficult recovery still to come.