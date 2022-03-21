Solutionary Center

Goal:

 USD $500,000

Raised:

 USD $376,816

Campaign created by Solutionary Lifestyle

Campaign funds will be received by Solutionary Lifestyle

Educator, artist, and community leader Maj Toure, along with the organization Black Guns Matter, has spent the past five years touring the country, teaching urban Americans from all walks of life about their human right to self-defense and personal protection.

These classes highlight the Constitution and the 2nd Amendment as powerful starting points for honest conversations about the solutions urban communities need to strengthen themselves.

This grassroots work has successfully combated crime and increased safe, responsible gun ownership on a national scale. Now, it’s time to do even more. By working locally, we can create a scalable model for major cities to replicate.

The Solutionary Center, located in Philadelphia, will build on the foundation Black Guns Matter has established, offering more education and free classes in multiple areas. These free classes will focus on trades, conflict resolution, employment, and other quality-of-life skills that improve neighborhoods.

The Goals and Use of Funds Are Simple and Clear:
Provide usable training, education, and apprenticeships at no cost to participants.
Reduce crime in Philadelphia by 25% within 2–5 years.
Purchase our brick-and-mortar building outright.
Why GiveSendGo?
Over the lifespan of Black Guns Matter, we raised and effectively used over $500,000 on GoFundMe to provide free classes. However, while working toward our $1 million goal, a serious violation occurred.

For those unaware, GoFundMe froze $9 million in donations meant for the Freedom Truckers Convoy, a peaceful protest against medical violations in Canada. GoFundMe not only froze those funds but also attempted to redistribute them elsewhere—directly violating donor intent.

In response to this clear breach of free choice, we’ve taken a principled stand to no longer support that platform for our fundraising needs.

Our Work Continues
Now, we’re raising funds on a platform aligned with our values of liberty, freedom, respect, and growth for all.

Please consider giving what you can. Our communities benefit from the work of the people, for the people.
