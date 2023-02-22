Solidify your faith in the Bible by looking at science, and get equipped to stand up to the evolutionary dogma that permeates society. We have given creation talks at colleges, churches, schools, camps, and conferences, from Minnesota to Florida.

Your prayers and support are greatly appreciated in this spiritual battle to reach as many people as possible with God's truth, and expose Satan's lies so we can retain our God-given freedoms.

May God bless and guide you, and let the truth prevail!