Building Our Tiny Dream Together

Goal:

 USD $17,000

Raised:

 USD $7,990

Campaign created by Mary Katherine Flage

Campaign funds will be received by Mary Flage

Building Our Tiny Dream on Wheels Together

Hello friends, family, and future supporters,

We are embarking on a journey unlike any we've taken before, and we're inviting you to be a part of it. As we step into our future together, post-wedding in May, we are not just uniting our lives but also building a home that reflects our journey, values, and dreams. Instead of a traditional registry, we're doing something a little different, a little daring, but a whole lot exciting. We're building a tiny home on wheels!

This tiny home on wheels is the perfect solution for us, embodying resilience, adaptability, and the essence of home that can move with us through every new chapter. From college to advanced education and diverse career paths—including medical and graduate school, residency, and potentially the military—this home uniquely suits our dynamic life of learning, serving, and growing together.

Our tiny home is more than just a structure; it's a canvas where every nail, window, and board paints a story of community, love, and perseverance. To make this dream a tangible reality, we're reaching out to you through our GiveSendGo campaign, not just to ask for donations but to invite you to be an integral part of building our future.

You can sponsor specific parts of our tiny home—be it a window that frames our world, the flooring that grounds us, or the bed where we'll dream our dreams. This isn’t about dollar amounts; it's about letting you know precisely how you're contributing to our journey, with complete transparency and a personal connection. For every contribution, we'll update our campaign with your name next to the item you've sponsored.

Imagine sponsoring a window, and knowing that through that window, we'll watch seasons change and dreams unfold. Or a door, through which we'll step into new chapters of our lives. Each contribution isn't just a part of our home; it's a testament to the community and love surrounding us.

We'll share pictures of each item, updates on our progress, and stories of how your support is making a difference. Your contribution is towards creating a safe, steady home that moves with us, offering stability in a world of change.

This tiny home on wheels is about creating something lasting, meaningful, and uniquely ours, but also shared with each of you. Join us in this adventure, in building not just a tiny home, but a big dream. Your support means the world to us.

While our detailed cost estimate for the tiny home totals approximately $34,700, we understand this is a significant sum. Every contribution brings us closer to our dream, no matter the size. We are grateful for any support you can offer, whether it’s sponsoring a specific part of our tiny home or simply sharing our story with others. Every act of generosity helps us build a foundation for our future.


With all our gratitude and excitement,

The Future Mr. & Mrs. Smith

(Caleb & Mary Katherine)

Recent Donations
The Nugent Family
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

We are so thrilled for you. Come visit us in Austin. Congratulations!!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 2200.00 USD
2 months ago

Cash gifts from our wedding!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

We're so happy for you as you begin your married life together. We would like for our donation amount to go toward the beautiful, decorative bathroom window. We pray God's richest blessings on you both and hope to see you when you're in town.

Emily Rhomberg
$ 250.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
7 months ago

Journey Aquino
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Kim Lowack
$ 200.00 USD
7 months ago

Robert ad Taylor Chassaignac
$ 200.00 USD
7 months ago

Michelle Mastrangelo CJ Clay
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Beth Blankenship
$ 400.00 USD
7 months ago

Hannah Carr and family
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Congratulations! Here’s to your best adventure yet! Love, Hannah

Uncle Don Aunt Meg and your cousins
$ 250.00 USD
8 months ago

Love from all Uncle Don and our crew. Rosie is excited.

Scott and Linda Byrnes
$ 160.00 USD
8 months ago

Please consider this as a gift to purchase your kitchen faucet. We wish you many years of happiness!

Chuck and Renee LaFaver
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Many blessings to you in your life together!

Connie and Jim Kirkland
$ 300.00 USD
8 months ago

Congratulations! We wish you all the best for a long and happy life together!

Zara and Carliz Moore
$ 150.00 USD
8 months ago

Congratulations. Praying for a beautiful event…. Enjoy it and each other. The details don’t matter… just soak up the memories you will make! Zara & Carliz Moore.

Anonymous Giver
$ 60.00 USD
8 months ago

Congratulations to Caleb & Katie! May God bless their marriage with much happiness, peace, optimal health, and abundance always!

The McBrides
$ 75.00 USD
8 months ago

We are so excited for you both! I’m sorry we won’t be there on the big day! Praying for a wonderful day and start to an amazing journey.

Heather Crisp Kaplinski
$ 250.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
9 months ago

Fundraising Goal after amount Caleb & Mary Katherine put towards the home

October 27th, 2024

Our tiny home with free labor from Mary Katherine’s dad costs $36,000 to build. Caleb and Mary Katherine are able give $19,000 from past and future earnings. This leaves our fundraising goal at $17,000, less than half the cost of our home. We are working hard toward our goal and need your help to finish paying for our tiny home! Thank you for loving and supporting us so well! Here’s a picture of Caleb & Mary Katherine working on the demolition of the trailer this summer. 
Update Fundraising Goal after amount Caleb & Mary Katherine put towards the home Image
Siding is being added! (October 24, 2024)

October 27th, 2024

Mary Katherine’s dad started to add the siding! You can really start to see how beautiful our home will be. In this picture, you can see our pop out window for our kitchen booth. We are so excited to start to see interior work begin! The electrical and plumbing has already been worked on inside. 

Update Siding is being added! (October 24, 2024) Image
The beautiful porch is looking good! (October 17, 2024)

October 27th, 2024

Here is the progress on the porch with our front door! It is looking so beautiful! 
Update The beautiful porch is looking good! (October 17, 2024) Image
Outside trim has been painted! (October 17, 2024)

October 27th, 2024

The roof is on and the trim has been painted! Mary Katherine’s dad has been working so hard to give us a beautiful, well-built home! 

Update Outside trim has been painted! (October 17, 2024) Image
Windows have been added! (October 17, 2024)

October 27th, 2024

As you can see here, the windows are in! Look at that pretty octogan-shaped window at the back in our bedroom! 

Update Windows have been added! (October 17, 2024) Image
More progress to prepare for windows, siding, and the roof! (October 4, 2024)

October 27th, 2024

More paneling has been added to the roof of the porch and the home, so the full roof can be added soon! Also, it is almost time for windows to be added.
Update More progress to prepare for windows, siding, and the roof! (October 4, 2024) Image
Sheathing is on the home! (September 26, 2024)

October 27th, 2024

Outside sheathing is on the home, and it is ready for windows! Pictured here are the structural panels with a water-resistant barrier, used in construction for its durability and efficiency in sealing and protecting the building from moisture. 

Update Sheathing is on the home! (September 26, 2024) Image
Our home is fully framed! (September 14, 2024

October 27th, 2024

Caleb and Mary Katherine returned to Liberty University, and Mary Katherine’s dad has been working diligently on our tiny home! It is fully framed. 

Update Our home is fully framed! (September 14, 2024 Image
Our foundation is complete! (August 3, 2024)

October 27th, 2024

Caleb’s dad came to visit to help with our tiny home! He and Caleb worked on a lot together. Pictured here is them sanding down parts of the trailer. We had a welder come reinforce the sides so that it would hold the weight of our walls since travel trailers are only built to hold cardboard walls. Mary Katherine’s dad wanted to ensure the foundation was strong since that is Biblical (Matthew 7:24-27). We are excited to start framing! 

Update Our foundation is complete! (August 3, 2024) Image
Our trailer is nearly ready! (July 20, 2024)

October 27th, 2024

As of July 20, Caleb and our friend Liam demoed the trailer together, saving everything they could to reuse. We were able to salvage a lot of awesome things including solar panels! Mary Katherine used a screwdriver and a big magnet to collect and save probably a thousand screws. It’s coming along!

Update Our trailer is nearly ready! (July 20, 2024) Image
Our trailer is getting demolished! (July 18, 2024)

October 27th, 2024

We found a warehouse to build our home in McKinney! Our trailer has been delivered, and Caleb has been working hard to demolish the trailer and save as much of the salvageable items as possible. It created a LOT of trash, but he had fun tearing things down!
Update Our trailer is getting demolished! (July 18, 2024) Image
We found a trailer! (June 21, 2024)

October 27th, 2024

We are excited to share that we found a trailer on June 21. It is the base of a 2024 fifth wheel that went through a tornado in Denton. We got it for a fantastic price (thousands of dollars cheaper than a custom tiny home trailer would have been)! The boys will be demolishing it and saving as much as we can salvage to reuse in our tiny home.

Update We found a trailer! (June 21, 2024) Image

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

  • Guidance: Pray for our clarity and wisdom as we make pivotal choices in building our tiny home, navigating them wisely.
  • Perseverance: Pray we find the fortitude to face the physical & emotional demands of this project with grace & courage.
  • Community: Pray for a strong support network, sharing in our vision, moved to contribute to building our dream.
  • Safety: Pray for the safety and protection of all those who will work with us in creating our tiny home.
  • Future Paths: Pray for our upcoming educational and professional endeavors, for steadfastness and purpose.

