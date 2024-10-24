Building Our Tiny Dream Together

Building Our Tiny Dream on Wheels Together

Hello friends, family, and future supporters,

We are embarking on a journey unlike any we've taken before, and we're inviting you to be a part of it. As we step into our future together, post-wedding in May, we are not just uniting our lives but also building a home that reflects our journey, values, and dreams. Instead of a traditional registry, we're doing something a little different, a little daring, but a whole lot exciting. We're building a tiny home on wheels!

This tiny home on wheels is the perfect solution for us, embodying resilience, adaptability, and the essence of home that can move with us through every new chapter. From college to advanced education and diverse career paths—including medical and graduate school, residency, and potentially the military—this home uniquely suits our dynamic life of learning, serving, and growing together.

Our tiny home is more than just a structure; it's a canvas where every nail, window, and board paints a story of community, love, and perseverance. To make this dream a tangible reality, we're reaching out to you through our GiveSendGo campaign, not just to ask for donations but to invite you to be an integral part of building our future.

You can sponsor specific parts of our tiny home—be it a window that frames our world, the flooring that grounds us, or the bed where we'll dream our dreams. This isn’t about dollar amounts; it's about letting you know precisely how you're contributing to our journey, with complete transparency and a personal connection. For every contribution, we'll update our campaign with your name next to the item you've sponsored.

Imagine sponsoring a window, and knowing that through that window, we'll watch seasons change and dreams unfold. Or a door, through which we'll step into new chapters of our lives. Each contribution isn't just a part of our home; it's a testament to the community and love surrounding us.

We'll share pictures of each item, updates on our progress, and stories of how your support is making a difference. Your contribution is towards creating a safe, steady home that moves with us, offering stability in a world of change.

This tiny home on wheels is about creating something lasting, meaningful, and uniquely ours, but also shared with each of you. Join us in this adventure, in building not just a tiny home, but a big dream. Your support means the world to us.

While our detailed cost estimate for the tiny home totals approximately $34,700, we understand this is a significant sum. Every contribution brings us closer to our dream, no matter the size. We are grateful for any support you can offer, whether it’s sponsoring a specific part of our tiny home or simply sharing our story with others. Every act of generosity helps us build a foundation for our future.





With all our gratitude and excitement,

The Future Mr. & Mrs. Smith

(Caleb & Mary Katherine)