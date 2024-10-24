Building Our Tiny Dream Together

Goal:
Hello friends, family, and future supporters,
We are embarking on a journey unlike any we've taken before, and we're inviting you to be a part of it. As we step into our future together, post-wedding in May, we are not just uniting our lives but also building a home that reflects our journey, values, and dreams. Instead of a traditional registry, we're doing something a little different, a little daring, but a whole lot exciting. We're building a tiny home on wheels!
This tiny home on wheels is the perfect solution for us, embodying resilience, adaptability, and the essence of home that can move with us through every new chapter. From college to advanced education and diverse career paths—including medical and graduate school, residency, and potentially the military—this home uniquely suits our dynamic life of learning, serving, and growing together.
Our tiny home is more than just a structure; it's a canvas where every nail, window, and board paints a story of community, love, and perseverance. To make this dream a tangible reality, we're reaching out to you through our GiveSendGo campaign, not just to ask for donations but to invite you to be an integral part of building our future.
You can sponsor specific parts of our tiny home—be it a window that frames our world, the flooring that grounds us, or the bed where we'll dream our dreams. This isn’t about dollar amounts; it's about letting you know precisely how you're contributing to our journey, with complete transparency and a personal connection. For every contribution, we'll update our campaign with your name next to the item you've sponsored.
Imagine sponsoring a window, and knowing that through that window, we'll watch seasons change and dreams unfold. Or a door, through which we'll step into new chapters of our lives. Each contribution isn't just a part of our home; it's a testament to the community and love surrounding us.
We'll share pictures of each item, updates on our progress, and stories of how your support is making a difference. Your contribution is towards creating a safe, steady home that moves with us, offering stability in a world of change.
This tiny home on wheels is about creating something lasting, meaningful, and uniquely ours, but also shared with each of you. Join us in this adventure, in building not just a tiny home, but a big dream. Your support means the world to us.
While our detailed cost estimate for the tiny home totals approximately $34,700, we understand this is a significant sum. Every contribution brings us closer to our dream, no matter the size. We are grateful for any support you can offer, whether it’s sponsoring a specific part of our tiny home or simply sharing our story with others. Every act of generosity helps us build a foundation for our future.
With all our gratitude and excitement,
The Future Mr. & Mrs. Smith
(Caleb & Mary Katherine)
We are so thrilled for you. Come visit us in Austin. Congratulations!!!!
Cash gifts from our wedding!
We're so happy for you as you begin your married life together. We would like for our donation amount to go toward the beautiful, decorative bathroom window. We pray God's richest blessings on you both and hope to see you when you're in town.
Congratulations! Here’s to your best adventure yet! Love, Hannah
Love from all Uncle Don and our crew. Rosie is excited.
Please consider this as a gift to purchase your kitchen faucet. We wish you many years of happiness!
Many blessings to you in your life together!
Congratulations! We wish you all the best for a long and happy life together!
Congratulations. Praying for a beautiful event…. Enjoy it and each other. The details don’t matter… just soak up the memories you will make! Zara & Carliz Moore.
Congratulations to Caleb & Katie! May God bless their marriage with much happiness, peace, optimal health, and abundance always!
We are so excited for you both! I’m sorry we won’t be there on the big day! Praying for a wonderful day and start to an amazing journey.
Mary Katherine’s dad started to add the siding! You can really start to see how beautiful our home will be. In this picture, you can see our pop out window for our kitchen booth. We are so excited to start to see interior work begin! The electrical and plumbing has already been worked on inside.
The roof is on and the trim has been painted! Mary Katherine’s dad has been working so hard to give us a beautiful, well-built home!
As you can see here, the windows are in! Look at that pretty octogan-shaped window at the back in our bedroom!
Outside sheathing is on the home, and it is ready for windows! Pictured here are the structural panels with a water-resistant barrier, used in construction for its durability and efficiency in sealing and protecting the building from moisture.
Caleb and Mary Katherine returned to Liberty University, and Mary Katherine’s dad has been working diligently on our tiny home! It is fully framed.
Caleb’s dad came to visit to help with our tiny home! He and Caleb worked on a lot together. Pictured here is them sanding down parts of the trailer. We had a welder come reinforce the sides so that it would hold the weight of our walls since travel trailers are only built to hold cardboard walls. Mary Katherine’s dad wanted to ensure the foundation was strong since that is Biblical (Matthew 7:24-27). We are excited to start framing!
As of July 20, Caleb and our friend Liam demoed the trailer together, saving everything they could to reuse. We were able to salvage a lot of awesome things including solar panels! Mary Katherine used a screwdriver and a big magnet to collect and save probably a thousand screws. It’s coming along!
We are excited to share that we found a trailer on June 21. It is the base of a 2024 fifth wheel that went through a tornado in Denton. We got it for a fantastic price (thousands of dollars cheaper than a custom tiny home trailer would have been)! The boys will be demolishing it and saving as much as we can salvage to reuse in our tiny home.
