Give Ralph a Smile

It is my privilege to share with you our dear Brother in Christ Uncle Ralph we are believing for a complete Smile for Ralph





Let me start by saying, I am a spirit field born again believer. US Army honorable discharge vet from the 82nd airborne. I’ve been serving the Lord for the past six years and he is calling me into Ministry. Been seeking the Lord and asking him to help me Obtain new teeth. I am trusting the Lord to have all of you help me achieve my goal. With God all things are possible.









