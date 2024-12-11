Campaign Image
Give Ralph a Smile

Goal:

 USD $7,644

Raised:

 USD $5,291

Campaign created by Renae Groskreutz

Campaign funds will be received by Renae Groskreutz

It is my privilege to share with you our dear Brother in Christ Uncle Ralph we are believing for a complete Smile for Ralph 

Let me start by saying, I am a spirit field born again believer. US Army honorable discharge vet from the 82nd airborne. I’ve been serving the Lord for the past six years and he is calling me into Ministry. Been seeking the Lord and asking him to help me Obtain new teeth. I am trusting the Lord to have all of you help me achieve my goal. With God all things are possible.


Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

God bless you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 366.00 USD
4 days ago

Love you Ralph!

Tim and Mary
$ 200.00 USD
10 days ago

We love you Ralph. Thank you for having a servant's heart and all you do for the Kingdom.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Meredith Mason
$ 200.00 USD
24 days ago

Susanne Gerlach
$ 200.00 USD
28 days ago

For Ralph's smile!

Rick and Susan Arredondo
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

We are blessed to help Ralph receive his new smile!

charles karuku
$ 200.00 USD
29 days ago

God bless you bro Ralph

The Nations Glory Barn
$ 750.00 USD
29 days ago

We are so excited to be apart of what God is doing in your life. Thank you for serving so faithfully to everyone who comes to The Nations Glory Barn. What a true evangelist going where God calls you to go! Get ready for Rev Ralph ! Please consider helping Ralph with his much needed new SMILE!

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
30 days ago

Good bless you Ralph! I too believed our Lord for a smile and He came through, as He always does!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
30 days ago

You’re an absolute blessing from heaven brother! Thanks for shining the light of Christ to those around you!

Larissa Lundstrom
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Ralph your smile blesses so many! Not soley because of the physical smile but because of your spirit! Luvs! And blessings to you!

Amanda Graham
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you Ralph! Thanks for being faithful

Matthias Guetschow
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

You already have the most joyful smile I've seen Ralph! Love you brother!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Go get that smile!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Blessings to you Ralph!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Nicole Saleske
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Be blessed friend! Your gift comes back double ;)

Rick and Marie Vincent
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Believing for a complete restoration

Update #2 Today December 17th

December 17th, 2024

Ralph went in for bit fit! He is another step closer to his new SMILE.

The next appointment will be in 2 weeks!

Would you please consider being apart of this miracle? 

Thank you Ralph’s family & friends 

Update Update #2 Today December 17th Image
1st Dentist Visit

December 11th, 2024

Good evening, 

Today went to Mapleton Dental Office in Mapleton Mn. He had an exam and received a treatment plan for his NEW Smile. 

So now we know how much it will cost.

$7644 for old teeth to be pulled and new dentures to be fitted!

Would you Please share Ralph Smile story. He has given so much to so many and it is time for him to Truly SMILE!


thank you 

Ralph’s Good Friend Renae 

