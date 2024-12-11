Give Ralph a Smile

Goal:
USD $7,644
Raised:
USD $5,291
Campaign funds will be received by Renae Groskreutz
God bless you!
Love you Ralph!
We love you Ralph. Thank you for having a servant's heart and all you do for the Kingdom.
For Ralph's smile!
We are blessed to help Ralph receive his new smile!
God bless you bro Ralph
We are so excited to be apart of what God is doing in your life. Thank you for serving so faithfully to everyone who comes to The Nations Glory Barn. What a true evangelist going where God calls you to go! Get ready for Rev Ralph ! Please consider helping Ralph with his much needed new SMILE!
Good bless you Ralph! I too believed our Lord for a smile and He came through, as He always does!
You’re an absolute blessing from heaven brother! Thanks for shining the light of Christ to those around you!
Ralph your smile blesses so many! Not soley because of the physical smile but because of your spirit! Luvs! And blessings to you!
Love you Ralph! Thanks for being faithful
You already have the most joyful smile I've seen Ralph! Love you brother!
Go get that smile!!
Blessings to you Ralph!
Be blessed friend! Your gift comes back double ;)
Believing for a complete restoration
December 17th, 2024
Ralph went in for bit fit! He is another step closer to his new SMILE.
The next appointment will be in 2 weeks!
Would you please consider being apart of this miracle?
Thank you Ralph’s family & friends
December 11th, 2024
Good evening,
Today went to Mapleton Dental Office in Mapleton Mn. He had an exam and received a treatment plan for his NEW Smile.
So now we know how much it will cost.
$7644 for old teeth to be pulled and new dentures to be fitted!
Would you Please share Ralph Smile story. He has given so much to so many and it is time for him to Truly SMILE!
thank you
Ralph’s Good Friend Renae
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.