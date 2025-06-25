Slovakia Vision Trip

I am going to Slovakia in September on a vision trip to see if I am going to be becoming a missionary there full time. The reason I am taking the trip is to get to know them teams better that are already in Slovakia and so they can get to know me better. This will help us to understand if I am a good fit for the team as well as give me an opportunity to see what it would be like to live in Slovakia. The trip will be from September 18th to October 12th.

I will be partnering with Josiah Venture who takes on a different name in each of the sixteen countries in central and eastern Europe. Josiah Venture’s vision is to see a movement of God among the youth of central and eastern Europe that finds its home in the local church and transforms society. Less than 2% of young people in Central and Eastern Europe know Jesus as their personal savior. In Slovakia the partner organization that I would be spending my time with is called TCKompas. TCKompas has a similar visions statement to Josiah Venture but just focused on Slovakia rather than all of Europe.

Two ways that you can partner with me in this endeavor to confirm if I feel God calling me to serve as a missionary in Slovakia, the first is prayer. This is the most important way that you can partner with me. Some of the things you can pray about are God confirming for me that this is the move he wants me to make. Pray that the time spent getting to know the people on the teams that are already there goes well. Pray for safety of travels and general health while I am over there. Lastly and most important is pray for the people that are already over there trying to reach the people to let them know the good news of Jesus.

Matthew 18:19-20 “Again I say to you, if two of you agree on earth about anything they ask, it will be done for them by my Father in Heaven. For where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I among them.”

These two verses talk about how when people come together in either prayer, God will see it done and that when people gather that God is there among us. This highlights the importance of prayer for everyday life but specifically missionaries as having God partner along side of us is very important for we cannot do anything on our own.



