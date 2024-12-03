Slovakia English Summer Camp Flights

Dear Friends and Family,

The Growdon family hopes you had a very joyous Christmas and a happy New Year!

I am starting a fundraiser to help our three eldest pay for plane tickets to Slovakia. Rachel, Andrew, and Peter have been invited to teach English at a camp for kids this summer, sponsored by the parish of Hradok in Slovakia. Our great friend, Edita Hornackova Klapicova, has arranged for their room and board, but we need to come up with the money for their flights, hence this give, send, go. The current price per ticket, at the time of this writing, is $1,500.

The kids are so excited for this adventure and Jim and I are thrilled for this opportunity for them to spread the love of God while teaching kids English. We would so appreciate any gift that would help us fly Rachel, Andrew, and Peter to Slovakia. Below, I am including the text of the flyer that Edita wrote, giving more specifics about the camp:

"Dear Mr. or Ms.,

The parish of Hradok in Slovakia, in cooperation with a non-profit organization, Progresit, is preparing an English summer camp for children, teenagers, and young adults from July 21 to July 25, 2025 in Hradok, Slovakia. We take the liberty in addressing you with the request to support this activity whose aim is not only to provide an intensive course of English through natural and alternative methods, but also to offer the participants a meaningful way of spending their time in the summer. The teaching will be carried out by three young people from San Antonio, TX, USA - Rachel Growdon, Andrew Growdon, and Peter Growdon. Since most participants in the summer camp are coming from very modest families, we need to raise money for the purpose of purchasing plane tickets for the instructors of English. The whole organizing team, including the English teachers, are working on a voluntary basis preparing and carrying out all of the activities before and during the summer camp without renumeration. The municipality of Hradok will provide classrooms for the summer camp for free.

Our goal is to raise 4000 USD for the plane tickets for the instructors of English. We would be extremely grateful for your kind contribution.

With thankfulness in our hearts,

Edita Hornackova Klapicova



916 33 Hradok Vahom

SLOVAKIA

Phone: 011 421 917 366 597

E-mail: ehornackova@progresit.sk

Organizing team of the English Summer Camp Hradok, Slovakia 2025

Edita Hornackova Klapicova - professor of English and Spanish, Constantine the Philosopher University in Nitra, Slovakia

Janna Ondrikova - pre-school teacher, Piestany, Slovakia

Eva Smetanova - professor of English, University of A. Dubcek in Trencin, Slovakia

Andrea Letasiova - psychologist, Trnava University in Trnava, Slovakia

Jeffrey Hass, PhD. - professor of History, Franciscan University of Steubenvill, Ohio, USA"





Thank you for your generosity. We would be grateful for any prayers you could send their way, -- for safe travels, for success and joy in their endeavor, and that Rachel, Andrew, and Peter will be blessings to the kids they teach and the kids, in turn, will be blessings to them.

Sincerely,

Molly and Jim Growdon