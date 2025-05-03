SLAYING GIANTS Help Share a Story of Redemption

The book is finished. Help us share the story.

Power. Seduction. Betrayal. Murder. Redemption.

One of the most compelling stories ever told lies hidden in plain sight: David, the shepherd-king who once defeated Goliath, encountered a far greater foe—the giant within. His lust for Bathsheba, the murder of Uriah, and the crushing guilt that followed are not ancient history. They are our story.





Slaying Giants: The Battle for Civilization is a wake-up call: a piercing, lyrical invitation to confront the real giants in our lives—not with shame, but with the transforming power of repentance, restoration, and mission.









LISTEN HERE TO "Anthem 51 | Slaying Giants" Soundtrack! David’s threefold journey—deep repentance, restoration, and mission to rescue others—becomes the path for every heart and every culture seeking to reclaim its true dignity.





FORWARD BY Fr. John Riccardo, popular Catholic speaker and founder of ACTS XXIX





ENDORSED BY:

Most Rev. Edward Lohse, Bishop of Kalamazoo

Most Rev. Kevin Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend

Joe Campo, award-winning film producer

Peter Herbeck, Renewal Ministries

Michael Mauldin, film producer & speaker

Bob Schuchts, author, speaker, John Paul II Healing Center

Robert Sprague, Ohio Treasurer of State

John Michael Talbot, Christian music pioneer

Paul Thigpen, Catholic author

…and others





WHY WE NEED YOUR HELP

While the book is written and praised by leading Christian voices, we need your support to:





✔️ Professionally publish, market, and distribute Slaying Giants on a national scale

✔️ Send copies to churches, schools, seminaries, bookstores, and ministries

✔️ Provide free or discounted copies to youth programs, prisons, and those most in need

✔️ Launch a wider initiative of talks, retreats, and spiritual resources centered around this message

This story is not just meant to be read. It’s meant to change lives.





DONATION LEVELS

💠 $25 Friend: Receive an autographed copy of Slaying Giants

💠 $50 Evangelist: R eceive two autographed copies (one to keep, one to gift)

💠 $100 Partner: Your name listed in a special "Supporters of Slaying Giants" page inside the book + 2 signed copies

💠 $500 Multiplier: 1/8-page full-color ad or ministry tribute in the book + your name listed + 2 signed copies

💠 $5,000 Movement Super Supporter: A full-page feature (ad/message/tribute) in the book + 10 signed copies + a personal thank you call from the author





💠 Custom Amount Give whatever God places on your heart—every gift brings this message closer to more souls!





OUR GOAL

💥 $25,000 to professionally launch, print, market, and distribute Slaying Giants nationwide.

(Stretch Goals if surpassed: events, video series, study guide, etc.)





FINAL APPEAL

In every heart and every home, giants remain: lust, pride, anger, fear.

In every generation, God raises up Davids—those willing to repent, to be restored, and to rescue others.

This is our moment.

By supporting Slaying Giants, you are helping light the path back to God for countless souls.





Let’s slay the giants. Together.