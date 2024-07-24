Supporting the Slattery Family

This family is losing their home and cannot make ends meet, funds would help them get on their feet. Please read more below:

Mr. Nathaniel Slattery and family

My wife and I were married in October of 2019 very far away from both of our families who live in large, dangerous cities. We had no community. I had to switch my job immediately and enter work in a factory, which was increasing overtime and began to require work on the Lord’s Day a few months after I got there, and then began to institute covid policies as we were preparing for the birth of our first daughter. I had to leave that job for religious scruples against these policies after enduring some difficulties.

We purchased our house, and I worked briefly from home before the man who sold me the house paid my way into real estate. I struggled in that for a few months without a paycheck. Then, in September 2021, when I was experiencing significant success, and we began to feel comfortable financially for the first time in a long time, we learned that we had successfully conceived our firstborn son, I lost my job, and my wife’s father passed away, all in that same month.

After a long grieving process, I went to work for a different firm with a much smaller amount of clients, doing odd jobs and learning various skills including carpentry and basic butchery. I struggled to pay the bills for about two years. A generous couple visiting from another parish discovered my difficulties and offered to help us make our land profitable in some way. After doing much research, I proposed the idea of a pork and swine business, and they funded the beginning of it.



We had our secondborn son on the way and were just about to begin the pork business when I realized that we were having great difficulties raising our children on our own without any friends or relatives to support us. I looked for other options, but nothing worked out, and after our son was born in a snowstorm, we continued to struggle. I particularly had much difficulty in slaughtering hogs by myself.

Now, we are getting behind in our bills. Our friends who followed us into the Church have plans to move to a more family-friendly and rural area, and so I made a business plan for acquiring a proper facility and relocating alongside them, so that we can have another family with which to work together: a teenage godson to assist me and learn a trade, a teenage goddaughter to assist my wife and learn housemaking and how to sew church linens, the clothing of our Lord, the Lord of the poor.

Unfortunately, we do not have any guarantees as to acquiring a home or to selling ours, which we can no longer afford. I have a good business plan which qualifies me for a business loan despite having no income, but it will be very difficult to tread water until the loan goes through, the property is acquired, our current property is sold, and the business begins to be profitable. Thankfully, there are many traditional communities with young families, and the model is to make good quality meat affordable to people like that, who are neglected and generally despoiled.

It is risky to make a move without a guarantee, but it seems like God has not given us any other choice, and He has given me the skills and the resources to slaughter and butcher 2000lbs of hog in the coming season.

My wife also is worried about our future and our children. She is losing the home in which she gave birth three times and the community into which I spent four years sacrificing and reassuring her that someday it might be fruitful, and we might not be the single family alone with young children making too much noise and being asked to leave the Holy Mass.

The funds we are requesting will help our family to keep afloat financially, pay off credit card and midwife debt, and also allow us to initially fund the butchershop and linen workshop.

May the Lord reward you,

St Joseph pray for us,

In Cordibus Sancta Familia,

Mr. Nathaniel Slattery