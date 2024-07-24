Supporting the Slattery Family

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $4,275
Campaign funds will be received by Nathaniel Slattery
This family is losing their home and cannot make ends meet, funds would help them get on their feet. Please read more below:
Mr. Nathaniel Slattery and family
My wife and I were married in October of 2019 very far away from both of our families who live in large, dangerous cities. We had no community. I had to switch my job immediately and enter work in a factory, which was increasing overtime and began to require work on the Lord’s Day a few months after I got there, and then began to institute covid policies as we were preparing for the birth of our first daughter. I had to leave that job for religious scruples against these policies after enduring some difficulties.
We purchased our house, and I worked briefly from home before the man who sold me the house paid my way into real estate. I struggled in that for a few months without a paycheck. Then, in September 2021, when I was experiencing significant success, and we began to feel comfortable financially for the first time in a long time, we learned that we had successfully conceived our firstborn son, I lost my job, and my wife’s father passed away, all in that same month.
After a long grieving process, I went to work for a different firm with a much smaller amount of clients, doing odd jobs and learning various skills including carpentry and basic butchery. I struggled to pay the bills for about two years. A generous couple visiting from another parish discovered my difficulties and offered to help us make our land profitable in some way. After doing much research, I proposed the idea of a pork and swine business, and they funded the beginning of it.
We had our secondborn son on the way and were just about to begin the pork business when I realized that we were having great difficulties raising our children on our own without any friends or relatives to support us. I looked for other options, but nothing worked out, and after our son was born in a snowstorm, we continued to struggle. I particularly had much difficulty in slaughtering hogs by myself.
Now, we are getting behind in our bills. Our friends who followed us into the Church have plans to move to a more family-friendly and rural area, and so I made a business plan for acquiring a proper facility and relocating alongside them, so that we can have another family with which to work together: a teenage godson to assist me and learn a trade, a teenage goddaughter to assist my wife and learn housemaking and how to sew church linens, the clothing of our Lord, the Lord of the poor.
Unfortunately, we do not have any guarantees as to acquiring a home or to selling ours, which we can no longer afford. I have a good business plan which qualifies me for a business loan despite having no income, but it will be very difficult to tread water until the loan goes through, the property is acquired, our current property is sold, and the business begins to be profitable. Thankfully, there are many traditional communities with young families, and the model is to make good quality meat affordable to people like that, who are neglected and generally despoiled.
It is risky to make a move without a guarantee, but it seems like God has not given us any other choice, and He has given me the skills and the resources to slaughter and butcher 2000lbs of hog in the coming season.
My wife also is worried about our future and our children. She is losing the home in which she gave birth three times and the community into which I spent four years sacrificing and reassuring her that someday it might be fruitful, and we might not be the single family alone with young children making too much noise and being asked to leave the Holy Mass.
The funds we are requesting will help our family to keep afloat financially, pay off credit card and midwife debt, and also allow us to initially fund the butchershop and linen workshop.
May the Lord reward you,
St Joseph pray for us,
In Cordibus Sancta Familia,
Mr. Nathaniel Slattery
Praying for your move and fruitfulness
God bless you
I have been blessed by your words as you have both honestly shared your struggles and faced your trials with faith and patience. It’s honorable to suffer with Christ, and I have so much respect for you!! May the Lord strengthen you. “through many tribulations we must enter the kingdom of God” Acts 14:22.
January 7th, 2025
I apologize for not updating this campaign for several months. Thank you very kindly for continued support. It is much more than I deserve. We were able to successfully sell our home and purchase another. It was a very rocky road. After getting an offer on our house, many surprising and unwelcome things came from the buyer, which dragged the sale out until over a month after we moved to the new area, expecting it to close sooner. This left us homeless for over a month, and we resided a home with a man of good will and his family. My wife struggled with this arrangement, having three little children in a single bedroom. I had to begin working my new job in the area in order to assure we were able to finish the mortgage application process. We had a miscarriage. A hurricane hit hard at the area which we left, and this also delayed the final closing of our home. Finally, difficulties and expenditures of the new home increased surprisingly. Because of the intervention of the Blessed Mother and many good men, we were able to get the new home, although with a higher mortgage than expected. Also, I am working much more than expected. This has caused us to struggle to fix several problems with the home, including a couple of leaks in the roof, electrical, pest control, and fencing issues. My animals were at a good man's farm, but they were there much longer than expected. I was able to move them speedily around the end of the month of the Holy Souls. I was not able to strengthen their fencing very well, and they escaped their pen on Christmas Day. They were in a larger pasture, and began to break out into the front yard. Patching holes as often as I could, I did my first slaughter in the days before Epiphany, but I am now currently attempting to strengthen the fence, because they are still breaking out regularly. I will use this money for that purpose, paying a local Catholic young man to help me since I have so little time.
July 24th, 2024
Thank you very much! We received over three thousand in donations, which I used mostly as earnest money on a new house (which expense I forgot about). I received more donations from the Kolbe Center and from some private people. which has hopefully gotten me out of credit card debt and covered the lapse in bills this month, especially life insurance, which is my only way of providing for my wife and children if I die, since she cannot drive or work in this country. Right now the biggest question mark is selling our house, which went on the market a week ago. The ups and downs of having so many strangers in our house and waiting for interest is affecting my wife. This is so that you can pray more effectively. I will pray for you. I hope I will one day have the liberty of doing something material for your help.
July 13th, 2024
We have used this money in order to help us place an offer on a new and more suitable house in a different community. One required aspect is earnest money, which is a large amount that has to be paid out of pocket and held in escrow until a contract closes. It is then applied to the amount of the down payment and the closing costs. Thus, it is essentially not recovered, and is a few thousand dollars out of the bank account for the whole period of trying to move our family. What you people have donated has covered this for us and helped us stay afloat in the difficult process of transitioning my family.
