Slaten Adoption!

The Slatens are Adopting!

We want to say thankyou to each and every one of you for prayerfully considering supporting us as we try to start our family! The Lord has been so faithful and kind to us and He has walked closely with us as we have navigated what has at times felt like a heartbreaking journey. Our hearts have always been, His timing and not ours. We are trusting Him fully to one day answer the desires of our hearts by bringing along our children. We are so expectant of how the Lord is going to show up and for all that He is going to do in the coming months!

The average adoption can cost anywhere between $40-60K! We are doing everything we know to do to raise the needed funds to bring our baby home. This includes allocating any extra income we receive from Micahs second job to our adoption fund and putting on two fundraisers! A financial donation would greatly help us so that we are able to say YES when we are matched with an expecting birth mother. Please know, any amount helps and we are so appreciative of your willingness to stand and partner with us so that we can start our journey of becoming parents!