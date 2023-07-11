Supporting Sky to be Sent for the Gospel of Jesus

I have gotten a new ministry opportunity for Jesus to work with YWAM Pisa. I would be trained to share the gospel with my artistic talents that God has given me. I will use my creative God-given talent to love these people well and serve children, families and communities. I ask that you please partner with me as I am sent for Jesus to proclaim his heart and gospel to the people in Pisa and then on an 3 month missions trip with what I’ve been trained on to a location not yet determined (most likely the Middle East). This is not possible without your partnership to share this life giving message.

Youth With A Mission (YWAM) is an international movement of Christians from many denominations dedicated to presenting Jesus personally to this and future generations, to mobilizing as many as possible to help in this task, and to the training and equipping of believers for their part in fulfilling the Great Commission. As citizens of God’s kingdom, we are called to love, worship, and obey our Lord, to love and serve His body, the Church, and to love all peoples everywhere, which includes presenting the whole Gospel for the whole person throughout the whole world.

We of Youth With A Mission believe in God–Father, Son and Holy Spirit–and that the Bible is God’s inspired and authoritative Word, revealing that Jesus Christ is God’s Son, fully God and fully human; that people are created in God’s image; that He created us to have eternal life through Jesus Christ; that although all people have sinned and come short of God’s glory, God has made salvation possible through the incarnation, life, death, resurrection and ascension of Jesus Christ; that repentance, faith, love and obedience are fitting responses to God’s initiative of grace toward us through the active ministry of the Holy Spirit; that God desires all people to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth; and that the Holy Spirit’s power is demonstrated in and through us for the accomplishment of Christ’s last commandments, “Go into all the world and preach the Good News to everyone” (Mark 16:15 NLT) and “Go and make disciples of all the nations…” (Matthew 28:19 NLT).

