Assisting Josh “Skriptkeeper” Young

Raised:
USD $4,494
Campaign funds will be received by Josh Young
On August 21st, Josh "Skriptkeeper" Young experienced an unfortunate auto accident for which he was not responsible. As a result, he suffered from two bulging discs, three herniated discs, and one torn disc. Despite the fact that the accident happened while he was on the job, his employer decided to place him on unpaid leave until his doctor clears him to return to work. Recognizing the unfairness of this situation, Josh sought legal counsel to address the unjust treatment he faced at work. However, the legal process is slow-moving, and in the meantime, Josh's financial obligations are rapidly accumulating.
It is important to note that Josh has dedicated countless hours over the past seven years to researching and educating others, selflessly offering his knowledge and expertise without expecting anything in return. Now, during this challenging time, it is our opportunity to come together and show our support for him. Let's rally behind Josh and provide the assistance he needs to overcome this difficult period.
i really appreciate all your hard work my dude and I wanna send you money as much as I can.I know it isnt a whole lot,but if enough of us can throw you some bones,itll add up.Ive been following you for minute now.Much love and respect!
Hope this helps you. Happy New Year!
Skripter ~ Happy New Year 2025! You're such a natural in presenting the truth, no one else like you! You have a deep passion, you're a brave warrior and more importantly you are GENUINE with you're unique humour to bring light and laughter. I hope that you do continue doing your shows into the future, you're so very good at it. Marta xo
It's not much but take it with peace in your heart brother, we love you
Keep up the good work, love your style, be successful- we need you !
I wish I could help more. Happy New Year 2025.
Skriptkeeper, wishing you the best.
Merry Christmas Skrippy! Wishing you and your family a Merry Christmas. Best wishes, Marta xo
Get well. Dhal
Wish I could give you $3000 Script. I'll also be oraying for your injury. God bless you...
Hoping your injuries heal soon. Have a Merry Christmas and God Bless You.
God Bless and hope everything gets better
Thank you for all you do Skript. May the LORD God continue to bless you and go before, heal you and give you favor in money flows. Your content is the best!
I’m so sorry to hear this Skript! I will be praying for you and your court case.
Skript, I’m so sorry for what you’re going through. Prayers going up for your swift recovery and success in court!
Hi Skripter, Marta's brother Peter from Australia. I found it very interesting in your LIVE today about the shoot of your video for "Fight" at the Lincoln memorial with JokaQ. The video shows both your auras & presence as significant stars of the hip hop patriot movement, you guys set a precedent with your style, uniqueness, passion & vision. Keep going with your dream ~ you're a star! Peter
Get yourself a pack of smokes on me OG. WWG1WGA ps VEM MILLER IS CENTRAL CASTING 🤣
Prayer for a full recovery
"When the going gets tough, the tough get going" ~ you're never one to sit on the sidelines Skrippy ~ you are such an inspiration to us all. Let us get behind Skriptkeeper and show him our support. Shibby
