Assisting Josh “Skriptkeeper” Young

On August 21st, Josh "Skriptkeeper" Young experienced an unfortunate auto accident for which he was not responsible. As a result, he suffered from two bulging discs, three herniated discs, and one torn disc. Despite the fact that the accident happened while he was on the job, his employer decided to place him on unpaid leave until his doctor clears him to return to work. Recognizing the unfairness of this situation, Josh sought legal counsel to address the unjust treatment he faced at work. However, the legal process is slow-moving, and in the meantime, Josh's financial obligations are rapidly accumulating.

It is important to note that Josh has dedicated countless hours over the past seven years to researching and educating others, selflessly offering his knowledge and expertise without expecting anything in return. Now, during this challenging time, it is our opportunity to come together and show our support for him. Let's rally behind Josh and provide the assistance he needs to overcome this difficult period.