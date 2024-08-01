Campaign Image

Brandon Skaredoff Eagle Project

Goal:

 USD $4,300

Raised:

 USD $2,752

Campaign created by Peter Skaredoff

This eagle project will be the replacement of a little under 500 feet of fence. This fence will be built for "Rainbows and Reawakening's For Thorough Breds".  This nonprofit organization takes in racehorses who can no longer compete and retrains them for a new future in different competitions. The reason this is done is because when breeding horses for racing they are bred purely for speed. This means they are only good for one thing, running. Once they can't run any longer places like this take the horses in and train them to compete in other things such as polo, dressage, eventing, and to be a hunter or jumper. If it wasn't for organizations like these the racehorses would have no other purpose and end up getting put down. The fence that I will be building will help unsure that these horses stay contained and safe. The current fence is very weak, old, and unstable. My plan, with your help. is to replace the current fence and level the area around it making it look nicer and safer for the horses. 
Recent Donations
Show:
Paula Kampe
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
5 months ago

Received from Venmo

Racheal Worseley
$ 5.00 USD
5 months ago

Jim Landas
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Di Di
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Good Luck with your project

Ryan Hopkin
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1177.57 USD
5 months ago

Donations from church today

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Jackie Williams
$ 5.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Good luck with your project.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
5 months ago

Dawson Family
$ 10.00 USD
5 months ago

Woerner Family
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Taylor Ives
$ 10.00 USD
5 months ago

Stephanie Fries
$ 10.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
5 months ago

Good luck!

McGrain Church
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

