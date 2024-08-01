Brandon Skaredoff Eagle Project

This eagle project will be the replacement of a little under 500 feet of fence. This fence will be built for "Rainbows and Reawakening's For Thorough Breds". This nonprofit organization takes in racehorses who can no longer compete and retrains them for a new future in different competitions. The reason this is done is because when breeding horses for racing they are bred purely for speed. This means they are only good for one thing, running. Once they can't run any longer places like this take the horses in and train them to compete in other things such as polo, dressage, eventing, and to be a hunter or jumper. If it wasn't for organizations like these the racehorses would have no other purpose and end up getting put down. The fence that I will be building will help unsure that these horses stay contained and safe. The current fence is very weak, old, and unstable. My plan, with your help. is to replace the current fence and level the area around it making it look nicer and safer for the horses.