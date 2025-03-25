Ashley Skaggs Family Fund

Raised:
USD $2,025
Campaign funds will be received by Nicholas Skaggs
Ashley Skaggs was a wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend...she was loved by so many. She fought and beat cancer! She was tragically taken too soon in an accident. Her husband and children are going to need us to come together and help! Any little amount is a blessing. Thank you for your help in supporting them through this terrible time. GiveSendGo is a Christian based fundraising site. They will not take a percentage of this cause! The donation you give will go directly to Nick!
Donations from massage raffle in Honor of Ashley. She was my absolute favorite client. She made me laugh, cry and pray with her often. It was truly an honor to care for her through massage therapy these past 4 years. Her memory will live on in my treatment room. I loved her deeply and will cherish our time together. I am praying for your entire family. I pray for supernatural peace and comfort.
Prayers and healing to the family
