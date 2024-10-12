Help sisters repair home after fire

Goal:
Sharon and Denise are two sisters who live in their mobile home in Chatsworth, GA. They had a fire that started while they were away in early September and when the fire department broke in to save the animals and extinguish the fire, they had to break two windows and cut a hole in the door to get in. The firefighters were able to save all the dogs and cats except for one from the blaze. The side of the mobile home closest to where the porch was is destroyed. The fire started from a faulty wire for the porch light outside. Sharon and Denise need to repair the side of the home and repair the plumbing and electrical systems, including some parts that have melted. The porch will also need to be rebuilt after the wall is reframed and all is repaired.
Duck, a resident of Chatsworth who mows the mobile home park where Sharon and Denise live, saw the burned home when he went there to mow in September. Sharon and Denise told him a friend of the family was going to start helping get repairs done but after one month, nothing had been done. He shared a post on Facebook begging for anyone to help these ladies. I saw the post and shared which resulted in a sweet Pastor named Bee James in Chatsworth reaching out to me to help with immediate needs of food, clothes, pet food, and a few other staples. A few neighbors had donated some lumber and personal items but we could not find a contractor willing to do work…..until this week.
I got a tree/trash removal friend of mine, Ken Davies, on the phone and told him about what was going on and he agreed to come get the trash so we could start helping these ladies when others had failed them. He got there today, Saturday Oct 12, 2024 and removed all the trash and burned items that had been piled up on the side of the home by Denise. Then, Fletcher, who Duck just met Friday at a restaurant in Dalton, came to look this weekend and immediately got started working today on the repairs.
We need your help, friends! We need your financial assistance to pay for the supplies, permits and additional repairs needed. Due to the smoke and water damage, most of their personal items were destroyed. We have been able to get some food, clothes, a few blankets and sweaters but they will need to replace most of what was lost in the fire once the home is repaired.
Help us raise funds for Sharon and Denise to get their home back! We cannot do this without generous hearts and souls willing to chip in. Thank you and God Bless you, God Bless Sharon, Denise and their sweet animals that survived the fire. Together, we can help rebuild their lives.
Praying the sisters get all their needs met.
God bless these ladies, and GOD BLESS those who help others in a time of need.
Praying these two sisters get all their needs met.
It is amazing how 1 man shows caring and that action starts a ripple that changes EVERYONE as it travels. Unity will be what saves America! Go Sisters GO!!
Praying these women get their home rebuilt before it gets cold!
December 2nd, 2024
It is December 2, 2024 and we have been able to help Denise and Sharon move back into their home! They still have to deal with some HVAC repairs but they are warm, dry and the home is livable again! I bought Denise some cleaning supplies and she has made that place look almost like a fire never happened! This fire happened in August I believe and I saw Duck's post on facebook in September. Marty (Duck) met a contractor who sent John Dempsey to help repair the home and Earth's angels just fell into place! So many people from the Chatsworth community came together for this family like Edgewater lumber yard, Lowes, Pastor Bee with Agape Church, locals and so much more! I am 2 hours away in Canton and could not sit by and watch 2 women and their pets suffer as no one stepped up to help. IT TOOK A VILLAGE BUT LOVE FOR JESUS BROUGHT US TOGETHER TO DO GOOD FOR DENISE AND SHARON! God bless all of you and God bless these sisters. “Kindness is an inner desire that makes us want to do good things even if we do not get anything in return. It is the joy of our life to do them.”
November 8th, 2024
Deck and Ramp
November 8th, 2024
John has been able to make the best use of the funds we have been blessed with as donations plus more that Marty and I chipped in. We have gotten the second inspection passed and now all that is left is the door, paneling inside and last minute paint and final touches. We also have to do some things to the underpinning and the vapor barrier underneath. Please help us get another $500, that would get us all of this work completed.
Thank you so much and God Bless you.
November 4th, 2024
Check out what John Dempsey has done for Sharon and Denise, a ramp for them since they both have a hard time with stairs. We passed inspection late last week for electrical, now the inside, door, fan, lights all need to be repaired and installed. We still need funds, we cannot finish without your help! GOD BLESS FOR HELPING THESE LADIES!
October 28th, 2024
We know so many donated to the victims of Helene, we appreciate the donors who have donated to this worthy cause of helping these two disabled ladies get back into their home after a faulty porch light caught the home on fire. We have been blessed with a contractor who has been able to get donated wood from Edgewater lumberyard and we have used every dime of the donations very wisely!
Great news is, the building inspector approved the framing so now the electrical is going in this week! I was able to buy them a propane heater that is not electric in any way, Denise has been staying warm these last few days with that so THANK GOD! The animals and her have been warm. After the ramp is built and the back door is replaced and the electrical is ran, Sharon can come back home!
We were very resourceful by getting used items and donated items but still need another $1000, Please, if you can give, please do! If you cannot, please share! May God bless you and these disabled sisters. We still have to get them some stairs and a new door since the fire department had to cut a hole in theirs as well as paint, interior walls, electrical and some plumbing parts. GOD BLESS.
October 23rd, 2024
I need your help friends, it is getting colder and these sisters almost lost everything but the firefighters were able to put out the fire from the faulty porch light.
The only thing they own is this mobile home. It is the only HOME they know.
Imagine, being out and getting a call that your home is on fire and you race home, worried about your animals but also praying the house gets saved.
I have been told there are thousands of these stories, so many suffering, why did I step in to help these ladies?
Well, the only thing I could think of is the starfish story. If everyone had that mentality, no one would be helped and what a cold world it would be.
What is the starfish story you ask? Here it is:
One day an old man was walking along the beach in the early morning and noticed the tide had washed thousands of starfish up onto the shore.
Ahead, he spotted a boy gathering up the starfish, then one by one tossing them back into the ocean.
He approached the boy and asked why he spent so much energy doing what seemed to be a waste of time.
The boy replied, “The starfish cannot live if they are left out in the sun.”
Then the old man gazed out as far as he could see and responded, “But there must be thousands of miles of beaches and countless starfish.
You can’t possibly rescue all of them. What difference is throwing back a few going to make anyway?”
The boy bent down picked up yet another starfish and threw it as far as he could into the ocean.
Then he turned, smiled, and said, “It made a difference to that one!”
The old man leaned over, picked up a starfish and joined the boy throwing starfish into the water.
If we see a starfish, we pick it up and throw it back so it can live. I am doing this for these ladies because it matters to THEM.
One person at a time, we can all help save someone in need.
https://www.givesendgo.com/SistershousefireChatsworthGA
October 23rd, 2024
October 21st, 2024
I wanted everyone to know that Sharon is disabled and Denise is staying at the home with the animals, so it is very important that we get them back in there as soon as possible. They need their safe and warm home back!
We have windows going in tomorrow, please keep sharing and giving! We have so far to go. It is getting cold too!
October 18th, 2024
Hi friends! Just wanted to give you all an update on the progress. Fletcher was able to get it reframed and the outer panels/wall up! The inside, electrical, HVAC, plumbing and painting are still in need of repair/replacement as well as adding a new porch with ramp. We still need help! Please share with your friends, family, church, school or community!
There is no better exercise for your heart than reaching down and helping to lift someone up.
Bernard Meltzer
October 13th, 2024
October 13th, 2024
Being hauled away by Ken Davies, Tree and trash removal friend.
October 13th, 2024
Great contractor, Fletcher, after pulling off the burned materials, framing for repairs.
October 13th, 2024
This is a photo of one of the broken windows and the hole in the door where the firefighters got in to save the animals. Truly thankful for them!
