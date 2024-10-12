Help sisters repair home after fire

Sharon and Denise are two sisters who live in their mobile home in Chatsworth, GA. They had a fire that started while they were away in early September and when the fire department broke in to save the animals and extinguish the fire, they had to break two windows and cut a hole in the door to get in. The firefighters were able to save all the dogs and cats except for one from the blaze. The side of the mobile home closest to where the porch was is destroyed. The fire started from a faulty wire for the porch light outside. Sharon and Denise need to repair the side of the home and repair the plumbing and electrical systems, including some parts that have melted. The porch will also need to be rebuilt after the wall is reframed and all is repaired.

Duck, a resident of Chatsworth who mows the mobile home park where Sharon and Denise live, saw the burned home when he went there to mow in September. Sharon and Denise told him a friend of the family was going to start helping get repairs done but after one month, nothing had been done. He shared a post on Facebook begging for anyone to help these ladies. I saw the post and shared which resulted in a sweet Pastor named Bee James in Chatsworth reaching out to me to help with immediate needs of food, clothes, pet food, and a few other staples. A few neighbors had donated some lumber and personal items but we could not find a contractor willing to do work…..until this week.

I got a tree/trash removal friend of mine, Ken Davies, on the phone and told him about what was going on and he agreed to come get the trash so we could start helping these ladies when others had failed them. He got there today, Saturday Oct 12, 2024 and removed all the trash and burned items that had been piled up on the side of the home by Denise. Then, Fletcher, who Duck just met Friday at a restaurant in Dalton, came to look this weekend and immediately got started working today on the repairs.

We need your help, friends! We need your financial assistance to pay for the supplies, permits and additional repairs needed. Due to the smoke and water damage, most of their personal items were destroyed. We have been able to get some food, clothes, a few blankets and sweaters but they will need to replace most of what was lost in the fire once the home is repaired.

Help us raise funds for Sharon and Denise to get their home back! We cannot do this without generous hearts and souls willing to chip in. Thank you and God Bless you, God Bless Sharon, Denise and their sweet animals that survived the fire. Together, we can help rebuild their lives.



