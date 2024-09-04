Campaign Image

Help pay Silvia's Cerebral Palsy Medical Bills

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $4,097

Campaign created by Jacob Jones

Campaign funds will be received by Gabriella Felix Lima

This fundraising campaign was created to help Gabi & Brett pay for their daughter Silvia's medical bills for her Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy.  In May Silvia was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy and has required multiple visits per week to the PT & OT to help Silvia reform the pathways in her brain that have had damage to them from the bleeding of the brain that she experienced sometime in the 1st 8 months of her life.  Silvia has been doing well and passing her tests, but the insurance company is refusing to pay for more than 10 visits, and this has left Gabi & Brett stuck with thousands of dollars in medical bills that continue to pile up by the day.  Please help the Wilson's in any way that you can during this stressful time.  It is hard enough to know that Silvia has experienced paralysis on the right side of her body, adding the thousands of dollars in medical bills has made life even more difficult.  Please consider donating $5, $10, $15,$25, $100 or whatever you can to help these wonderful people cope with Silvia's condition.  Thank you so much for reading this and helping them!        
Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 242.00 USD
16 days ago

May a little bit of help financially help you get through this tough time with your family and help you with Silvia's continued growth!

Celine
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

I hope she will get better!

Danielle Faruq
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
3 months ago

Debita
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Keep up the great rehab and God Bless!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

With all my love, prayers, and best wishes!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 175.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
3 months ago

Prayers for this little girl and her family

Rob Ferre
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Scott L
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Barmore Family
$ 300.00 USD
4 months ago

Sending love to your family. You are in our thoughts.

Sudi
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Prayers for your little family

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
4 months ago

Light will prevail.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
4 months ago

Sending our love

Anonymous
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying for you all!

Emily Salisbury
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Sending all my love to you, Gabi, and to your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

God bless Silvia and your family!

