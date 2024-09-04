Help pay Silvia's Cerebral Palsy Medical Bills

This fundraising campaign was created to help Gabi & Brett pay for their daughter Silvia's medical bills for her Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy. In May Silvia was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy and has required multiple visits per week to the PT & OT to help Silvia reform the pathways in her brain that have had damage to them from the bleeding of the brain that she experienced sometime in the 1st 8 months of her life. Silvia has been doing well and passing her tests, but the insurance company is refusing to pay for more than 10 visits, and this has left Gabi & Brett stuck with thousands of dollars in medical bills that continue to pile up by the day. Please help the Wilson's in any way that you can during this stressful time. It is hard enough to know that Silvia has experienced paralysis on the right side of her body, adding the thousands of dollars in medical bills has made life even more difficult. Please consider donating $5, $10, $15,$25, $100 or whatever you can to help these wonderful people cope with Silvia's condition. Thank you so much for reading this and helping them!