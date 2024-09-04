Help pay Silvia's Cerebral Palsy Medical Bills

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $4,097
Campaign funds will be received by Gabriella Felix Lima
May a little bit of help financially help you get through this tough time with your family and help you with Silvia's continued growth!
I hope she will get better!
Keep up the great rehab and God Bless!!
With all my love, prayers, and best wishes!
Prayers for this little girl and her family
Sending love to your family. You are in our thoughts.
Prayers for your little family
Light will prevail.
Sending our love
Praying for you all!
Sending all my love to you, Gabi, and to your family.
God bless Silvia and your family!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.