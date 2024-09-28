Silver’s heart surgery

UPDATE 11/12: Silver had his initial appointment today at NC State, it’s much worse than we suspected. I just got off the phone with the doctor at NC State, Silver has a condition much worse where they think he has a twisted pulmonary arch (or something like that) pushing down on his treachea which causes his wheezing & him to throw up when he eats. He’s staying the night so he can go under anesthesia tomorrow for a CT scan to be sure. If that’s the issue it will be a more intense surgery & more expensive bill. He will basically have to have open heart surgery & his chest cut open 😞. We will get more answers tomorrow afternoon & then will have to schedule that surgery at a later date because we will have to meet with a whole other surgery team. & then in the future he will most likely have to have the balloon valvuloplasty surgery as well (which they said will be $6,000) 😞 my poor baby. We won’t be able to pick him up until Thursday because they will need to monitor him overnight after the anesthesia. With that being said we are looking at a bill over $10,000, so I am begging for the communities help with raising more of this amount so we can give him the treatment he needs. 🙏🏼





Our family has decided to take on this 5 month old pittie puppy in desperate need of pulmonary stenosis heart surgery. Without the surgery Silver likely won’t live past 1 year old. In 2016 this surgery at NC State cost us around $3,600 so we are heavily relying on the community to help us raise the money for his surgery. Otherwise the financial burden will solely lie on us. Please help us give Silver the life he deserves 💕