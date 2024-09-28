Silver’s heart surgery

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $4,035
Campaign funds will be received by Shana ZmudaAvila
UPDATE 11/12: Silver had his initial appointment today at NC State, it’s much worse than we suspected. I just got off the phone with the doctor at NC State, Silver has a condition much worse where they think he has a twisted pulmonary arch (or something like that) pushing down on his treachea which causes his wheezing & him to throw up when he eats. He’s staying the night so he can go under anesthesia tomorrow for a CT scan to be sure. If that’s the issue it will be a more intense surgery & more expensive bill. He will basically have to have open heart surgery & his chest cut open 😞. We will get more answers tomorrow afternoon & then will have to schedule that surgery at a later date because we will have to meet with a whole other surgery team. & then in the future he will most likely have to have the balloon valvuloplasty surgery as well (which they said will be $6,000) 😞 my poor baby. We won’t be able to pick him up until Thursday because they will need to monitor him overnight after the anesthesia. With that being said we are looking at a bill over $10,000, so I am begging for the communities help with raising more of this amount so we can give him the treatment he needs. 🙏🏼
Our family has decided to take on this 5 month old pittie puppy in desperate need of pulmonary stenosis heart surgery. Without the surgery Silver likely won’t live past 1 year old. In 2016 this surgery at NC State cost us around $3,600 so we are heavily relying on the community to help us raise the money for his surgery. Otherwise the financial burden will solely lie on us. Please help us give Silver the life he deserves 💕
Praying. Thank you for saving him!
Thank you all for rescuing Silver and doing everything in your power to help him! You all are amazing!
❣️🐾
It’s not a lot, but I hope it helps. There’s nothing we won’t do for our fur babies and I know you and Josh go above and beyond.
Your heart for animals and commitment to Saving Silver is extraordinary. God bless you, and "thank you" from our Pack! Lauren Leah Mitchell Ruehring
Silver seems like a fighter and will Come out stronger when he’s done with all these surgeries!
Kick Silver, we are praying for you
Animals are my passion
Thank you for all your wonderful work with your animal family!!
We love you Silver!! Wishing you a speedy recovery!!
Love you Silver
December 7th, 2024
UPDATE 12/7
As most of you know my heart & soul (Sterling) left this earth on 8/30. 3 weeks later Silver popped up on FB with her same condition, pulmonary stenosis. I just knew it was her bringing him to me, the problem was he desperately needed the surgery & his rescue chose not to move forward with it due to the price. So, with the communities help I was able to fundraise a little under $4,000 to provide the balloon valvuloplasty surgery he would need. 2 weeks ago we took Silver to NC State to receive the surgery (which cost $6,000). Unfortunately NC State couldn’t perform the balloon valvoplasity surgery at that time because they found 3 other issues with Silver that required immediate attention before the balloon valvuloplasty surgery. So the $4,000 that was raised paid for his CT Scan & stay to confirm he had 1) PRAA 2) PDA & 3) larynx paralysis (both 1 & 3 have been present since in rescue). Fast forward to this Wednesday when we dropped Silver back off at NC State for the above surgeries. We had to put down a deposit of $5,000 & we’re told it would cost between $5-7K. Unfortunately they believe Silver aspirated & would require an additional 2 night stay at NC State. As of last night they told me the total would be $9,000 +. On top of all this Silver will still require the balloon valvuloplasty surgery for his pulmonary stenosis when he fully heals from this surgery & that will cost sn additional $6,000.
We took this poor guy on because his rescue choose not to move forward with the pulmonary stenosis surgery & in my opinion he wouldn’t have lived past a year or 2. With the communities help we were able to provide that for him. Little did we know he would require $20,000 in surgery’s ($4,000 was fundraised).
I know it is the holidays but if you can spare $5 to donate towards Silver’s care we would greatly appreciate it. & please continue to share. We are so thankful for our community thus far & all that has already been raised for Silver-you guys are truly amazing
November 14th, 2024
Silver visited NC State & instead of having the surgery he went for the doctors found something more concerning going on with Silver that required more attention. Silver stayed Tuesday night at NC State & on Wednesday had a CT scan to see if their predictions were right & unfortunately they were. Silver’s visit (which didn’t include any surgeries cost $3831.03. That is everything we have raised this far & he may still require 2 surgeries 1) PRAA-but not your normal PRAA surgery due to his PDA & pulmonary stenosis. This surgery would take president, is extremely complex & incase & will cost more than $6,000. If this surgery outweighs the risks, after he is completely healed he will then undergo 2) a balloon valvuloplasty surgery which we were quoted $6,000. The surgery teams at NC State are studying Silver’s findings & will contact us in a week with further plans (whether they want to move forward with surgery or not). If they believe the surgery is worth the risk we are look at $12K+ additional in vet bills. If they believe the surgery is too risky we will need to follow back up in 6 months & then yearly & those visits could be costly just like this 1 ($3,800). So please keep sharing this fundraiser as Silver’s life depends on it.
October 27th, 2024
Silver had his 1st professional photo shoot @ a fundraiser! He will have a beach photo shoot on 11/5 before he heads to NS State.
October 11th, 2024
Good news, we just got off the phone with NC State & Silver’s consultation/surgery is set for November 12 & 13th. The bad news, they quoted us between $5,000-$7,000 😮. So, please just keep sharing so we can hopefully raise some more funds.
Thank you to all those who have supported us thus far.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.