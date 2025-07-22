Prayer Plates & People

Help Us Transform Lives Through The Cookery





Hello everyone!





My name is Siddha Williams, and I’m a proud member of American Heritage Girls Troop 4031 in Nolensville. I’m currently working toward the Stars and Stripes Award—the highest honor in the AHG program. For this capstone project, I’ve partnered with The Cookery, a nonprofit ministry in Nashville that serves men transitioning out of homelessness.





The Cookery offers more than just meals—it provides hope. Through culinary training, housing, mentorship, and Christian discipleship, the men in this program are equipped with the tools they need to rebuild their lives and find lasting restoration. Every story that passes through The Cookery is a story of resilience, transformation, and grace.





For my project, I’m leading a renovation effort to enhance two critical areas of their facility: the multi-functional break room used by residents and the main dining area that serves both program participants and the public. Our work will include:





Building a permanent wall to replace a curtain currently dividing the break space, i nstalling a custom sliding barn door to improve accessibility and ease for deliveries, a dding shelving to reduce clutter and support daily operations, c reating a Graduation Wall to celebrate the stories of men who complete the program, and d esigning a Prayer Request Board to invite ongoing spiritual connection among staff, volunteers, and residents, and finally repainting the dinning room.





This space is used every day and plays a vital role in The Cookery’s mission. Once completed, the room will become a lasting part of the organization’s ministry—one that supports physical, emotional, and spiritual growth. It will offer greater privacy and functionality for the men in training, while also creating a more welcoming, modern environment for guests and supporters who come through the restaurant.





But I can’t do this alone.





Your donation can directly change lives. Every dollar given goes toward materials and supplies that make this transformation possible. You’re not just helping to build a wall or paint a room—you’re helping to create a space that speaks dignity, structure, and love into the lives of men who are working hard to start over. You’re investing in a ministry that believes in second chances, hard work, and the power of faith.





The Cookery is more than a place to eat—it’s a place where hope is cooked into every meal and served with a side of compassion. With your support, we can make this vision a reality and offer these men a more supportive and inspirational environment in which to heal, grow, and thrive.





Thank you so much for taking the time to read about my project. I’d be honored to have your partnership in this journey.





With gratitude,

Siddha Williams

Stars and Stripes Award Candidate

American Heritage Girls Troop TN4031



