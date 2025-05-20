The Shroud Experience Tour Mobile Exhibit

Please Join Us on a very important journey across America with Dr. Jeremiah Johnston to spread the Gospel using the Shroud of Turin !

Our 'Shroud Experience Tour' has been an Enormous Success in cities like Dallas, Nashville, Albuquerque, Kansas City and Lubbock.

We are now in need of a larger SUV to transport our Shroud of Turin Replica, our museum-quality (Life Size) Jesus sculptures, and the Artifacts (replicas) of Jesus’ Passion, Death and Resurrection, such as the Crown of Thorns, Roman Flagrams, and the Tomb of Jesus.



With your help, we can continue to bring this powerful tool for Evangelism to churches and communities Nationwide.

Dr. Jeremiah Johnston, the renowned Shroud and First Century scholar, leads all of our events, providing insightful and inspiring sermons.

Our mobile museum has been loved by every community we've visited, and we're determined to reach even more with the Gospel message. Please help us reach our goal of $100,000 to make this possible! 🚀💕

#ShroudExperienceTour #Gospel #Evangelism #ShroudOfTurin #JeremiahJohnston