Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $3,885
Campaign funds will be received by Natasha Brewer
Showing Kylie and Ryan love through food. Help me raise money for meals for Kylie and Ryan and their family. They recently lost their beautiful little baby, Hope Rhoades, to a very difficult and complicated issue. Hope was a fighter and defied doctors for almost 3 wonderful weeks. Her sweet little body did so good and she persevered for so much longer than the doctors had initially told the family. Kylie and Ryan got to love on her constantly while in the hospital. Kylie and Ryan have been at a great hospital in Dallas, Tx but are ready to come home. They could use help with dinners while they process the loss of their sweet baby. Any money raised will be used to feed the family so they do not have to worry about just one more thing. Kylie and Ryan appreciate all of you and love you all. If you have their number or social media send them a sweet message of encouragement. Thank you for being there for Kylie and Ryan in these difficult days.
Sending love and condolences.
Sending our love and our condolences. We are here if you need anything!
Sending love and prayers that our Lord will hold you both so very close.
Sending my love.
Sending all our love
Our condolences for your loss abd sending prayers to you both.
Thinking of you during this difficult time. I’m so sorry for your loss.
Even though Hope was with you and Ryan for too short a time, she’d already brought your family so much joy. And she was already so very loved. Whatever you’re feeling, please know you’re not alone. I’m just one of many who want to do whatever we can to support you in the weeks and months to come.
Our condolences and prayers are with y’all.
Condolences for your loss. May God bless your family.
May Our Lord and Savior bring you peace and comfort.
October 21st, 2024
Family is home in San Antonio. They are all overwhelmed by your support.
October 15th, 2024
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.