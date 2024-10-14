Campaign Image

Showing Kylie and Ryan love through food

Showing Kylie and Ryan love through food. Help me raise money for meals for Kylie and Ryan and their family. They recently lost their beautiful little baby, Hope Rhoades, to a very difficult and complicated issue. Hope was a fighter and defied doctors for almost 3 wonderful weeks. Her sweet little body did so good and she persevered for so much longer than the doctors had initially told the family. Kylie and Ryan got to love on her constantly while in the hospital. Kylie and Ryan have been at a great hospital in Dallas, Tx but are ready to come home. They could use help with dinners while they process the loss of their sweet baby. Any money raised will be used to feed the family so they do not have to worry about just one more thing. Kylie and Ryan appreciate all of you and love you all. If you have their number or social media send them a sweet message of encouragement. Thank you for being there for Kylie and Ryan in these difficult days. 

Recent Donations

Jennifer Van Ness
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending love and condolences.

Casey Campos
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

Chris and Heather
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending our love and our condolences. We are here if you need anything!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending love and prayers that our Lord will hold you both so very close.

Clint J
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Katie C
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Mark Toensing
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Ali H
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending my love.

Tyler Ashley Owen Benji
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending all our love

Mark and Bea
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Our condolences for your loss abd sending prayers to you both.

Celeste
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Dani Shayman
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Thinking of you during this difficult time. I’m so sorry for your loss.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

SAPD MHU
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Vidal Family
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Even though Hope was with you and Ryan for too short a time, she’d already brought your family so much joy. And she was already so very loved. Whatever you’re feeling, please know you’re not alone. I’m just one of many who want to do whatever we can to support you in the weeks and months to come.

Ben and Mel Flores
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Our condolences and prayers are with y’all.

Matthew Porter
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Condolences for your loss. May God bless your family.

NO1560
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

May Our Lord and Savior bring you peace and comfort.

Jeff
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Update #2

October 21st, 2024

Family is home in San Antonio. They are all overwhelmed by your support. 

Update #1

October 15th, 2024

Kylie and Ryan will be in Dallas for a few more days. Thank you all who have sent flowers and gifts but it would be best if you waited until they got home. Thank you! 

