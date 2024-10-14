Showing Kylie and Ryan love through food. Help me raise money for meals for Kylie and Ryan and their family. They recently lost their beautiful little baby, Hope Rhoades, to a very difficult and complicated issue. Hope was a fighter and defied doctors for almost 3 wonderful weeks. Her sweet little body did so good and she persevered for so much longer than the doctors had initially told the family. Kylie and Ryan got to love on her constantly while in the hospital. Kylie and Ryan have been at a great hospital in Dallas, Tx but are ready to come home. They could use help with dinners while they process the loss of their sweet baby. Any money raised will be used to feed the family so they do not have to worry about just one more thing. Kylie and Ryan appreciate all of you and love you all. If you have their number or social media send them a sweet message of encouragement. Thank you for being there for Kylie and Ryan in these difficult days.