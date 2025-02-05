Support the McBain Family

Support for the Family of Wyatt R. McBain

We are heartbroken by the loss of Wyatt R. McBain, a loving husband, devoted father, brilliant artist, and kind soul who touched the lives of so many. Wyatt passed away on January 23rd, 2025, leaving behind his beloved wife, Amber McBain, and their young daughter, Ada of 3 years old.

In this difficult time, we are coming together to support Amber and Ada as they navigate the immense challenges ahead. Wyatt was not only the heart of his family but also their primary provider. His sudden passing has left behind financial burdens, including outstanding debts and the costs of daily living.

We are asking for donations to help ease this financial strain, ensuring that Amber and Ada have the support they need to cover essential expenses, including rent, utilities, and Ada’s future needs. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful impact.

Wyatt was generous, kind, and always willing to help those he loved. Now, it’s our turn to return that kindness. Please consider donating and sharing this page to help his family in their time of need.

Thank you for your love and support.