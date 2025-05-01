Campaign Image

Help Me Protect My Family

Hello!

My name is Shiloh and I have been put into a very dire situation. I recently had a kid steal from my 18month old sons diaper bag at a park. I called the kid out for what he was. Another man, who we recently found out has had a history with law enforcement, proceeded to record me and follow me to my car. He then posted these videos online which has caused my family, and myself, great turmoil. My SSN has been leaked. My address, and phone number have been given out freely. My family members are being attacked. My eldest child may not be going back to school. Even where I exercise has been exposed.

I am asking for your help to assist in protecting my family. I fear that we must relocate. I have two small children who do not deserve this. We have been threatened to the extreme by people online. Anything will help! We cannot, and will not live in fear!

Thank You

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
Just now

Excellent work protecting your children from the savages. You’re a hero. HH

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
Just now

You did the right thing.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
Just now

The angel of the LORD encampeth round about them that fear him, and delivereth them (Ps 34:7)

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
Just now

Praying for you and your family ❤️

J
$ 14.00 USD
Just now

We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
Just now

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
59 seconds ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
59 seconds ago

Never stop protecting your children

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
59 seconds ago

From a fellow MN mom, I am praying for you 🙏

Luc S
$ 5.00 USD
1 minute ago

Keep standing up for what is right.

Anonymous
$ 10.00 USD
1 minute ago

Stay strong!!!

Whyte Ryk
$ 14.00 USD
1 minute ago

We must secure the existence of our people and a future for White children

William
$ 20.00 USD
1 minute ago

Never apologize for exercising free speech. We have your back sister.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 minute ago

Anders Gustafsson
$ 10.00 USD
2 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
2 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 minutes ago

Have each others backs!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 minutes ago

Richard
$ 10.00 USD
2 minutes ago

