Florida Flood Recovery

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $1,967
Campaign funds will be received by Sheryl Arbogast
Hurricane Helene took almost everything. I had just moved in July 1st, 2024, and the storm surge from Helene on Sept. 26th was over 10 feet. The water line inside the house was over 4 feet deep. All furnishings, food, and my PC were lost. My dogs and I are safe with family, and thankfully, I got my car out in time. Any help to recover is gratefully appreciated.
Indiana Greg
Best safe and sorry for your loss. I am a friend of cathy corgornos. Gay
So sorry you lost a lot, hope this will help.
So sorry this happened to you, and everyone effected ... HARRP is truly evil, and I know this storm was no accient ... as do the majority of the SSP Community. You are an Angel Warrior of Light Sheryl, and you have many standing with you in this battle between the light & evil. I love you SiStar! Keep standing strong and vallient!
God Bless You!
Blissings to you, Sheryl.
I'm so sorry Sheryl
Dear Sheryl, I hope this helps a bit to move you to the right path. Ciel
I’ll share your link. Hope you reach your goal quickly.
Praying for much better days ahead, recuperation, wellbeing for you and your dogs. Peace and Blessings dear friend!
WWG1WGA Love you!
Prayers for you!
I pray you recover soon.
So sorry to hear… sending hugs love and will keep you in our daily prayers!
Thankful that YOU and your faithful companion are not injured
Sending love and support and prayers for you to get through this. You are so strong and courageous. 🙏❤️🙏
