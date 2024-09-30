Campaign Image

Florida Flood Recovery

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $1,967

Campaign created by Sheryl Arbogast

Campaign funds will be received by Sheryl Arbogast

Hurricane Helene took almost everything. I had just moved in July 1st, 2024, and the storm surge from Helene on Sept. 26th was over 10 feet. The water line inside the house was over 4 feet deep. All furnishings, food, and my PC were lost. My dogs and I are safe with family, and thankfully, I got my car out in time. Any help to recover is gratefully appreciated. 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Indiana Greg

Gay goessling
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Best safe and sorry for your loss. I am a friend of cathy corgornos. Gay

Bernard
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

So sorry you lost a lot, hope this will help.

RogueDragon
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

So sorry this happened to you, and everyone effected ... HARRP is truly evil, and I know this storm was no accient ... as do the majority of the SSP Community. You are an Angel Warrior of Light Sheryl, and you have many standing with you in this battle between the light & evil. I love you SiStar! Keep standing strong and vallient!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Pat
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

God Bless You!

Julie
$ 75.00 USD
3 months ago

Blissings to you, Sheryl.

Ariyana Jill
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

I'm so sorry Sheryl

Ciel Walko
$ 33.00 USD
3 months ago

Dear Sheryl, I hope this helps a bit to move you to the right path. Ciel

Rachael
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Joanie
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

I’ll share your link. Hope you reach your goal quickly.

Jen Sewing
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Catherine
$ 150.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for much better days ahead, recuperation, wellbeing for you and your dogs. Peace and Blessings dear friend!

Abigail Edwards
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

WWG1WGA Love you!

Bobby S
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Prayers for you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 45.00 USD
3 months ago

I pray you recover soon.

Alice Liu
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Joseph Fucci
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

So sorry to hear… sending hugs love and will keep you in our daily prayers!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Thankful that YOU and your faithful companion are not injured

McCumber Kelli
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending love and support and prayers for you to get through this. You are so strong and courageous. 🙏❤️🙏

