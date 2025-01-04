Terryberry Family

As many of you may know, Sherri Terryberry and her children are facing homelessness if they do not pay in full the balance owed where they have been living in their camper, and the fees associated with it by Jan 13th. This follows Sherri being extremely ill for most of 2024 (still recovering), as well as their income loss.

There are a few things happening simultaneously, all due urgently.



Campground rent / electric, to avoid eviction on January 13th



$4000

Camper (their current home) to avoid repo



$806

Storage, to avoid their items that they still use being auctioned



$1510

Car, that was repossessed but can be returned within a few days.



$2800

Total



$9170

Will you prayerfully consider giving to this family so that they can keep their home? Please share this post as well. Thank you so much. We are believing the Lord for breakthrough and a great testimony on the other side of this!

*If you prefer to give via Zelle for a quicker option, her number is Sherri Terryberry (940)299-1158*