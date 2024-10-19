Supporting Shepherd’s Heart

Shepherd Dittrich, a young man with an extraordinary heart, is destined for greatness! He was born with severe aortic stenosis and has undergone four surgeries. Shep will need two more to reach adulthood with flying colors. As a wellness practitioner at Wellspring, Helenbeth understands the benefits of the alternative therapies &modalities available. Her hope is to obtain a Beamer for Shepherd to fortify his heart muscles and body before his impending surgery. Shepherd is ready to conquer any obstacle with the love & support of his family and community! He is a gifted individual with a passion for small engine repair and a natural aptitude for wrenching. His versatility is evident in his ability to create unique jewelry from silver spoons and his culinary skills in making homemade ice cream. He is an asset to his community, always willing to lend a helping hand to his neighbors. Shepherd's Father & mother, 9 siblings, extended family & lifelong friends share a strong bond with him and eagerly anticipate his post-surgery success, hoping for his happiness and fulfillment in life.