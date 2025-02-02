Supporting the Shepard Family

Raised:
USD $1,331
Campaign funds will be received by Jessica Smith
On Saturday morning, February 1st, Joel, Kaylee, and Emmaleigh were involved in a freak ice fishing accident, which left the three of them with some serious burns to their faces and hands. All three are doing well and recovering in Boston currently. As of right now we aren’t fully sure what recovery is going to look like or how long it’s going to take. I wanted to start a fund for them as they will be missing work and will be in Boston for as long as needed. We appreciate anyone who is able to help financially, but if you’re not please keep them in your prayers. We are so thankful for the staff at both Brattleboro and Boston hospitals for their top notch care.
Thank you!
Many thoughts and prayers for you all and praying for a speedy and painless as possible recovery.
Holding you all close to my heart and in my thoughts and prayers.
Sending healing energy.
Healing vibes to you and you family
Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers
Thinking of these girls and their family
Here's to a speedy recovery to these 3 wonderful people.
Wishing you all a speedy recovery.
Hoping for a speedy recovery for the 3 of them. Thinking of the whole family.
