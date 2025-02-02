Campaign Image

Supporting the Shepard Family

Supporting the Shepard Family

On Saturday morning, February 1st, Joel, Kaylee, and Emmaleigh were involved in a freak ice fishing accident, which left the three of them with some serious burns to their faces and hands. All three are doing well and recovering in Boston currently. As of right now we aren’t fully sure what recovery is going to look like or how long it’s going to take. I wanted to start a fund for them as they will be missing work and will be in Boston for as long as needed. We appreciate anyone who is able to help financially, but if you’re not please keep them in your prayers. We are so thankful for the staff at both Brattleboro and Boston hospitals for their top notch care. 

Thank you!

Rebecca Gaines
$ 150.00 USD
10 minutes ago

Many thoughts and prayers for you all and praying for a speedy and painless as possible recovery.

Jennifer Roy
$ 50.00 USD
22 minutes ago

Kristie Henderson
$ 25.00 USD
27 minutes ago

Holding you all close to my heart and in my thoughts and prayers.

Caighla and Adam
$ 20.00 USD
32 minutes ago

Sending healing energy.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
36 minutes ago

Danielle
$ 50.00 USD
42 minutes ago

Healing vibes to you and you family

Lindsay donahue
$ 150.00 USD
47 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
48 minutes ago

Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 hour ago

Katelynn Baldwin
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Shannon Lovett
$ 20.00 USD
1 hour ago

Rebecca Breslow
$ 36.00 USD
1 hour ago

Thinking of these girls and their family

Kayla Bartlett
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Tim and Rhonda
$ 20.00 USD
1 hour ago

Lynn Tobey
$ 300.00 USD
1 hour ago

Here's to a speedy recovery to these 3 wonderful people.

Marilyn Decker
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Brenda Raleigh
$ 20.00 USD
1 hour ago

Wishing you all a speedy recovery.

Michelle Hunt
$ 20.00 USD
2 hours ago

Hoping for a speedy recovery for the 3 of them. Thinking of the whole family.

