Supporting the Shepard Family

On Saturday morning, February 1st, Joel, Kaylee, and Emmaleigh were involved in a freak ice fishing accident, which left the three of them with some serious burns to their faces and hands. All three are doing well and recovering in Boston currently. As of right now we aren’t fully sure what recovery is going to look like or how long it’s going to take. I wanted to start a fund for them as they will be missing work and will be in Boston for as long as needed. We appreciate anyone who is able to help financially, but if you’re not please keep them in your prayers. We are so thankful for the staff at both Brattleboro and Boston hospitals for their top notch care.

Thank you!