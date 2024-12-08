Building Shelters for WNC

In October 2024, a group of us from Rock Springs/Green River, Wyoming drove in a caravan to deliver emergency supplies to the people of Chimney Rock, WNC due to the destruction hurricane Helene left. Now, winter is upon the survivors and they are in desperate need of shelter to endure winter in the mountains. There are too many people living in tents and cars still, FEMA has shut down their shelters and left more in the cold, CPS has taken children from their parents due to inadequate shelter, flood zone lines have been raised making it even more difficult or impossible to rebuild, and armed guards are blocking roads making it more difficult to reach people in need. Furthermore, FEMA has confiscated tiny homes and trailers that were donated stating, “they did not meet code” or “improper zoning”, putting families back in tents and causing deaths due to hypothermia. All these stories are confirmed by people we are in contact with who are there living in it all.

The biggest need they have now is volunteers to help build winter-worthy structures. We are endeavoring to take Dogan’s winter vacation to help residents of Swannanoa, one of the worst hit areas.

We have 2 weeks of time, people, and skills to donate from December 23 to January 4.

3 people with nursing and EMT training

3 people with building skills

2 people with electrical skills

7 people willing to do anything else needed

All of us bringing the love and truth of Jesus

What we need to get there:

Prayers for discernment, provision, and protection. Finances for transportation and equipment for our team. Someone to take care of our 2 medium-sized dogs while we are gone. (This requires someone with experience dealing with a reactive dog. One of our dogs is a rescue who had some trauma and can bark and nip due to anxiety/fear. They are used to being with the family all day and usually are only left in their crates for 2 or 3 hours at a time).

We need at least $9,000 by December 15 to make this mission happen (any extra money will go directly to the people there). Please pray for God’s amazing abundance to pour down from heaven. If you can donate, please do so on our Give/Send/Go site. If you would like to go with us, message us directly.

Blessings of peace through the trial,

The Gunduz Family



