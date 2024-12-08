Building Shelters for WNC

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $2,250
In October 2024, a group of us from Rock Springs/Green River, Wyoming drove in a caravan to deliver emergency supplies to the people of Chimney Rock, WNC due to the destruction hurricane Helene left. Now, winter is upon the survivors and they are in desperate need of shelter to endure winter in the mountains. There are too many people living in tents and cars still, FEMA has shut down their shelters and left more in the cold, CPS has taken children from their parents due to inadequate shelter, flood zone lines have been raised making it even more difficult or impossible to rebuild, and armed guards are blocking roads making it more difficult to reach people in need. Furthermore, FEMA has confiscated tiny homes and trailers that were donated stating, “they did not meet code” or “improper zoning”, putting families back in tents and causing deaths due to hypothermia. All these stories are confirmed by people we are in contact with who are there living in it all.
The biggest need they have now is volunteers to help build winter-worthy structures. We are endeavoring to take Dogan’s winter vacation to help residents of Swannanoa, one of the worst hit areas.
We have 2 weeks of time, people, and skills to donate from December 23 to January 4.
What we need to get there:
We need at least $9,000 by December 15 to make this mission happen (any extra money will go directly to the people there). Please pray for God’s amazing abundance to pour down from heaven. If you can donate, please do so on our Give/Send/Go site. If you would like to go with us, message us directly.
Blessings of peace through the trial,
The Gunduz Family
This has been so heavy on my heart. Thank you for going
Update, 1/2/2025
We are back from Swannanoa…sadly. We didn’t want to stop living with and helping the people in Swannanoa. We want to thank everyone who helped us financially and with prayers. We had three major needs to make the trip happen and all were met with some adjustment.
Who went:
It amazed me how many out-of-state individuals and grassroots organizations came to help. We met individuals/organizations from Arizona, California, Texas, Florida, Missouri, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia, and more. There were many people that the Lord sent at just the right time with the right equipment. Some of them not even knowing where they were going when they got in their vehicles.
What we accomplished:
We were able to save a lot of money by driving. Below is the account of our expenses.
Total amount raised, $2250.
Amount to GiveSendGo, $63.15.
Total expenses, $2566.29.
Balance, -$379.44
There is so much more to do. In addition to supplies for building and campers for shelter…they need “boots on the ground”. People to help build, organize donations, and serve the people who are living without power, water, sewer, food, and proper shelter. My brother-in-law is planning on going back soon and we hope to join him. Cristy and the kids could drive but, unfortunately, I would have to fly since I only have 7 days off in March.
To God be the glory!
Team Gunduz/Roberts Families
December 27th, 2024
We are finally in route to WNC. We will arrive in Swannanoah tomorrow (Friday), ready to build shelters and share winter supplies and warmth with our amazing mountain neighbors. We are blessed to have our sister and brother-in-law able and willing to meet us with building skills and tools, as well as more needed supplies for winter survival donated by their CT church and small group. We spoke to and prayed with the the community that we are going to serve in Swannanoah. They are so encouraged and blessed by ALL of YOUR generosity to send help from across the country in their time of such great need!! We were so uplifted by their faith!!
We thank you all SO MUCH for teaming with us to make this trip possible. It's been so beautiful to see how the Lord has used each one of you to share whatever He put in your heart to give, and together we are making big things happen for these precious people!! Though we didn't make our goal in order to have as much to donate towards building supplies, we have enough for fuel for our travel and in addition, the Lord has blessed our family with finances to purchase supplies such as propane, bottle water, and -25° sleeping bags (on an amazing sale at an amazing outlet store that I learned about from a friend...as well as providing another friend already traveling the 3 hours to that store's location and able to pick them up for us so we didn't have to spend the extra time and money). We have found practically new warm hats, base layers and socks, as well as name brand waterproof jackets, snow pants and boots from thrift stores and on marketplace, all freshly washed and ready to be used to bless those in need. And on top of it, many from our community and family members have given in many ways whether it's winter work gloves, top notch boots, quality wool socks, base layers, hand warmers, etc...all to be given to anyone cold in WNC.
This is just a sampling of the aid you have been a part of delivering to the flood victims of WNC... along with their greatest need: manpower, human connection and hope. We and the people of Swannanoah, and greater community, thank you from the bottom of our hearts!!
God bless you!
Onward and upward!!
Our next update will be from Swannanoah!
December 27th, 2024
December 9th, 2024
Thank you everyone who is teaming together to make this mission trip to North Carolina possible. We are going "full steam ahead" in planning logistics and gathering supplies for living and working outdoors. We will donate all the clothing and equipment we acquired to the NC Mountain people. We have decided to drive rather than fly in order to reduce travel expenses and have more money for the building projects. Any money donated beyond our travel expenses will be given directly to the needs of the NC Mountain people. If we don't reach our goal for travel expenses, we will send all the money directly to building projects there.
Contact us through GSG or on FB or directly, if you are feeling the pull to go help with us. And always, continue to pray for the people in North Carolina.
