Medical loss of income funds for family

My dear friends, I am writing to ask for your help in supporting my wife's ongoing cancer treatment/ recovery. As you may know, my wife has undergone four major surgeries for colon cancer, and I have had to miss six months of work to take care of our children and my wife. The second surgery was particularly challenging as the medical team nicked her spleen, causing her to lose almost all of her blood and requiring 5 liters of transfusions. Despite the setbacks, my wife is still not able to take care of our children on her own and I am at risk of losing my job due to missed work.

We are raising $10,000 to help cover the costs of my wife's ongoing treatment, including medical bills, therapy sessions, and other related expenses. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will go directly towards supporting my wife's recovery and our family's well-being.

I understand that not everyone may be able to donate, but any amount you can give will bring us one step closer to reaching our goal. Your support means the world to us, and we are grateful for any help you can provide. Thank you for taking the time to read our story and consider supporting us during this difficult time. We are very behind on bills and anything you can donate would help. Thank you.