Supporting Sheila In Time of Need

Hello My Amazing Listeners,
I am humbly asking those who see the importance of this ministry to help me get back on air and continue providing the incredible content that you expect. Its been an incredibly challenging 12 months and I would be grateful for your help in any and all amounts especially for those who have the means. There is an urgent need and your help will make such a difference especially considering the lateness of the hour. People need now more than ever the full Gospel of Salvation, Healing & Deliverance. I am thankful for each and everyone of you and hope to meet this goal as soon as possible.
Serving With You,
Sheila Zilinsky
Thank you for teaching/training and being on the front lines!
Thank you for telling the truth in a world of Vaid compromise woman of GOD!! We LOVE YOU SHEILA would like to talk yto you about sponsorship
Thank you for all you do. God bless.
Thank you so much for allowing God to use you and the interpretation of his word
God bless you Sheila I hope you can get back on your feet & comfortably up & running again
Sheila, we go way back! Watchers, Knoxville, maybe. How do I get a copy of your book Green Gospel. It is the best ! You and that prayer partner you teamed up with got me through a narcissistic relationship. How I wish I could pray like you do! Thank you!! My prayers for you!
Thank you Shelia
Peace and grace!
Thank you Sheila for all you do for God’s Kingdom!!!
