Sheila Lewis Ealey Funeral and Family Support

Dr. Sheila Lewis Ealey has gone to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, after a long battle with cancer. Her last few months were excruciatingly painful, but Sheila never gave up hope. She fought a valiant fight. At the time of her death, she had traveled from her home in New Orleans to a clinic in Washington State, where she was receiving comprehensive treatment to assist her body in rallying against the cancer. Unfortunately, the cancer was just too much, and her body was too tired to continue the fight. She passed in her sleep sometime during the night of July 20, 2024.

Our beautiful Sheila is no longer on this planet physically, but those who knew and loved her will know that a soul filled with the fire and love that Sheila demonstrated consistently while in human form does not die. She is still with us and will continue to work through each of us who knew her or knew of her and her incredible work on behalf of the most vulnerable among us.

Sheila's family needs our help. The fight for her life took everything she had - physically, emotionally, and financially. Her family needs help with funeral and burial expenses. They also need help just to make it through the next phase as they grieve and try to figure out what life will be like without her. Sheila was unable to work for several months prior to her passing. Her husband Ron was also unable to work, as he was her primary caregiver. As most people reading this will know, Ron and Sheila's son Temple has iatrogenic autism. Temple has a beautiful support system in his family, with loving sisters who help with his care. This is not an inexpensive path to travel. I have taken this into account when setting the goal for this fundraiser.

Sheila's family gave so much by sharing her with the world. She was a powerhouse of love and truth, and a warrior who fought consistently, even when it was not in her own best interest to do so. Sheila's primary mission during her time on this planet was to save other families from the pain her family endured as a result of vaccine injury. She was a beautiful and brilliant gift to humanity. Please join me in sending prayers and love to her family, and please help during this incredibly difficult time by donating what you are able, and by sharing this fundraiser.

We love you, Sheila. Rest well, beautiful warrior.

All funds raised through this campaign will be deposited directly into a dedicated account which has been opened specifically for Sheila's family.



