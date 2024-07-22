Sheila Lewis Ealey Funeral and Family Support

Goal:
USD $40,000
Raised:
USD $26,680
Campaign funds will be received by Ron Ealey
Dr. Sheila Lewis Ealey has gone to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, after a long battle with cancer. Her last few months were excruciatingly painful, but Sheila never gave up hope. She fought a valiant fight. At the time of her death, she had traveled from her home in New Orleans to a clinic in Washington State, where she was receiving comprehensive treatment to assist her body in rallying against the cancer. Unfortunately, the cancer was just too much, and her body was too tired to continue the fight. She passed in her sleep sometime during the night of July 20, 2024.
Our beautiful Sheila is no longer on this planet physically, but those who knew and loved her will know that a soul filled with the fire and love that Sheila demonstrated consistently while in human form does not die. She is still with us and will continue to work through each of us who knew her or knew of her and her incredible work on behalf of the most vulnerable among us.
Sheila's family needs our help. The fight for her life took everything she had - physically, emotionally, and financially. Her family needs help with funeral and burial expenses. They also need help just to make it through the next phase as they grieve and try to figure out what life will be like without her. Sheila was unable to work for several months prior to her passing. Her husband Ron was also unable to work, as he was her primary caregiver. As most people reading this will know, Ron and Sheila's son Temple has iatrogenic autism. Temple has a beautiful support system in his family, with loving sisters who help with his care. This is not an inexpensive path to travel. I have taken this into account when setting the goal for this fundraiser.
Sheila's family gave so much by sharing her with the world. She was a powerhouse of love and truth, and a warrior who fought consistently, even when it was not in her own best interest to do so. Sheila's primary mission during her time on this planet was to save other families from the pain her family endured as a result of vaccine injury. She was a beautiful and brilliant gift to humanity. Please join me in sending prayers and love to her family, and please help during this incredibly difficult time by donating what you are able, and by sharing this fundraiser.
We love you, Sheila. Rest well, beautiful warrior.
All funds raised through this campaign will be deposited directly into a dedicated account which has been opened specifically for Sheila's family.
You were such a lovely gift to the world. You will be missed.
May God comfort you in this sad time/
My sincerest condolences to Ms Shiela's son, daughter, husband, family, friends and colleagues. Thank you so much for sharing your story with the world and for this opportunity to support you in your grief. May her work lead to more revelation of truth and increase in scientific integrity. She made a positive impact on healthcare and her influence lives on. You are in my prayers. God bless you.
You are precious in God’s sight! We are praying for your grieving family. We had two vaccine injured children. Thank you, thank you, for working to save others from this heartache!
Ron, you are a stranger to me, yet you and your Bride, Sheila, are my brother and sister in Christ. It's impossible to put into words the depth of this community's care. We mourn deeply for your loss and will rejoice on the day that your beautiful family is reunited.
My prayers are with your family. You have risen
My life was blessed to walk with you my sister
With love and gratitude from a Highwire supporter.
May God be with Shiela’s family and provide peace and comfort through beautiful memories, friends and family.
much love...
Deepest condolences to the family
Prayers and support to all of you and blessing in heaven Sheila. Thank you for being the warrior you were.
Thank you for your voice in truth! A Highwire listener
RIP Sheila. Thank you for all you gave. Sending condolences and love to your family.
Sending love and sympathy to Sheila's family. Truly an amazing woman. From, a Highwire watcher.
Well done, good and faithful servant. May you rest in the arms of our Lord Jesus.
