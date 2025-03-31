Planning campaign to oppose Sheffield mosque

Goal:
GBP £1,600
Raised:
GBP £275
The Andalus Community Centre have submitted an application to create a "place of worship"/"mosque" in Sheffield (Townhead Street). I am asking you for donations toward the out of pocket expenses of a legal campaign to help resist it.
Those expenses will be £1,500, so I have set the limit of this appeal at £1,600 to include £100 GiveSendGo fees.
As usual, none of the money will go to me but on the costs of fighting this application.
If I don't raise enough money for this campaign, then I will put the money raised towards future mosque campaigns.
So much gratitude to you Gavin for fighting the good fight! Keep up the good work!
Remigration is inevitable.
Good luck and keep up the good work!
