Campaign Image

Planning campaign to oppose Sheffield mosque

Goal:

 GBP £1,600

Raised:

 GBP £275

Campaign created by Gavin Boby

Planning campaign to oppose Sheffield mosque

The Andalus Community Centre have submitted an application to create a "place of worship"/"mosque" in Sheffield (Townhead Street). I am asking you for donations toward the out of pocket expenses of a legal campaign to help resist it. 

Those expenses will be £1,500, so I have set the limit of this appeal at £1,600 to include £100 GiveSendGo fees. 

As usual, none of the money will go to me but on the costs of fighting this application.

If I don't raise enough money for this campaign, then I will put the money raised towards future mosque campaigns.  

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
£ 10.00 GBP
4 minutes ago

So much gratitude to you Gavin for fighting the good fight! Keep up the good work!

Anonymous Giver
£ 15.00 GBP
4 minutes ago

Remigration is inevitable.

Husta128
£ 50.00 GBP
17 minutes ago

Good luck and keep up the good work!

Lulu
£ 200.00 GBP
24 minutes ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo