Supporting my Dad Jerry Smith

Hello! My mom Sharon Smith passed away on October 17th at the age of 71. She was fighting pancreatic cancer for over 2 years. At one point in her cancer treatment she was almost cancer free but recently they discovered that it was returning. On October 8th she was told by her doctor that the treatment was no longer worker and that it would be best to stop treatment and for her to live quality of life not quantity. The evening of October 16th my mom wasn't doing well. Her oxygen level wasn't good and her heart rate was going down, we called 911. We were told that she had a severe heart attach earlier in the day but we didn't realize it, she didn't have any symptoms of a heart attach, at least non that was obvious. One valve was 100% blocked, they took her to surgery to unblock it, they put in two stints. The prognosis after surgery wasn't too good. We were praying that she would pull through but she didn't. The evening of the 17th her heart rate and oxygen began plummeting, she passed away around 10:30pm. We thought we'd have more time with her, this is shocking to us.

My dad (who is a veteran) and I are planning her funeral and are needing assistance with the cost. Anything will help! My mom's wishes is to be buried near me which means she will need to be transported to Georgia from California, this isn't cheap. She wanted to move to Georgia for so long and just didn't get the chance to do so before her passing. Our family doesn't usually ask for help financially, we try to work it out ourselves but this time it's different. We are humbly seeking assistance during this time of sorrow. We thank you for your gracious help.

My mom loved the Lord, my dad, myself, her grandkids, son-in-law, brother, and so many family members and friends. She was loving, kind, funny, dedicated to family, friends, and work before her retirement. She loved her pets and polar bears. She was a wonderful woman, mom, wife, grandma (Geema) and friend! She will be forever missed!