Kitties of Sharm Spay Campaign 2024

Being a single mum is hard enough, but trying to raise kittens in what will soon be 40+c scorching heat while having to find your daily food from the trash, where every meal you get could damage or hurt you and your babies is a nightmare no one should have to go through 🥺

Please help me save the sweet street kitties from a lifetime of endless pregnancies, suffering and loss!



It ONLY costs £30 PER CAT TO SAVE THEIR LIVES from one of back to back pregnancies, nursing, stress and anxiety trying to keep your babies alive long enough for them to fend for themselves, only to be forced to repeat the process again almost immediately- again, and again and again.

This cost covers spaying and 2 essential vaccinations against rabies and other diseases like Calici virus that are common in developing countries.

ABOUT US

We are an English/ Scottish couple who have spent the last few years living in Sharm El Sheikh and trying to help as many cats as possible to find new homes in the UK, and also to spay as many as possible to help reduce the amount of street cat births. So far we have successfully re-homed 8 cats to the UK and ourselves given a home to 10 others. The majority of our efforts are privately funded, with occasional help from campaigns like this!

So far this year we have spayed over 10 girls who are now living happier and more comfortable lives thanks to donations!