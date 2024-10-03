Kitties of Sharm Spay Campaign 2024

Goal:
GBP £1,000
Raised:
GBP £210
Campaign funds will be received by Elizabeth Eaton
Being a single mum is hard enough, but trying to raise kittens in what will soon be 40+c scorching heat while having to find your daily food from the trash, where every meal you get could damage or hurt you and your babies is a nightmare no one should have to go through 🥺
Please help me save the sweet street kitties from a lifetime of endless pregnancies, suffering and loss!
It ONLY costs £30 PER CAT TO SAVE THEIR LIVES from one of back to back pregnancies, nursing, stress and anxiety trying to keep your babies alive long enough for them to fend for themselves, only to be forced to repeat the process again almost immediately- again, and again and again.
This cost covers spaying and 2 essential vaccinations against rabies and other diseases like Calici virus that are common in developing countries.
ABOUT US
We are an English/ Scottish couple who have spent the last few years living in Sharm El Sheikh and trying to help as many cats as possible to find new homes in the UK, and also to spay as many as possible to help reduce the amount of street cat births. So far we have successfully re-homed 8 cats to the UK and ourselves given a home to 10 others. The majority of our efforts are privately funded, with occasional help from campaigns like this!
So far this year we have spayed over 10 girls who are now living happier and more comfortable lives thanks to donations!
SAVING A LIFE HERE COSTS THE SAME AS TAKEAWAY FOR 2 OR A ROUND OF DRINKS FOR 4 IN THE PUB AT HOME IN THE UK, YET THE DIFFERENCE YOU MAKE TO THESE LITTLE CREATURES LIVES IS HUGE!
I have first hand knowledge and experience of how necessary it is to TNR these feral cats. I used to do this with other people for the cats in our compound. It was a never ending battle because there were always more cats to be helped. Good luck
Keep up the good work. X
Well done! Thanks for all your hard work xx
Well done on a brilliant job! I’m coming across next month from UK, let me know if I ca bring anything?
Thank you so much for the work you do
Amazing work you do. I love Sharm been out there 7 times in last 2 years. Cats are my passion and would love to help you out as much as I can
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.