Support Shannon's Recovery

Shannon Davidson, a devoted husband, father, and friend, has been in a tragic car accident that has left him with a break in his in his neck and a broken rib. A complete diagnosis is still in process, but he is currently unable to feel or move his arms or legs. The road to recovery will be long and, perhaps, arduous but with your support, we can help alleviate the financial burden that comes with such a catastrophic event.

Shannon and his wife, Anita, operate Godsland and A Secret Place Weddings and Events, and with Shannon's sudden incapacitation, they will need help to keep the business afloat. As a community, we have the opportunity to come alongside this loving couple and provide them with the support they need during this difficult time.

Our goal is to raise USD 15,000, initially, and to continue supporting them in an ongoing way through a monthly campaign.

As Christians, we believe in the power of prayer and miracles. We are calling on all of our friends, family, and supporters to come together and rally around the Davidson family during this time of need. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will directly impact this precious family. They need us.

Let us stand together in support of Shannon's recovery and lift them up in prayer. With your help, we can make a difference in the lives of this amazing family. Donate now and be a part of the miracle that is about to happen!