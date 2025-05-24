Campaign Image

Supporting the Williams Family

   Shanika Williams' courageous battle against Lupus has inspired countless individuals with her unyielding spirit and resilience. Rushed to the hospital in early April, Shanika's family was met with the devastating news that the disease was affecting multiple vital organs. Yet, they stood firm in their support, echoing the sentiment of Shanika's sister, who proudly declared, 'Am I my sister's keeper... Yes, I Am!'

    As Shanika fought valiantly, her loved ones surrounded her, embodying the power of love and unity. Though Shanika may be gone, her legacy of strength and courage will endure. The family's unwavering commitment to one another serves as a beacon of hope and resilience.

    As they navigate this challenging time, financial support will play a vital role in ensuring Shanika's children have a bright future ahead. Donations will contribute to Shanika's final arrangements and provide essential support to her four young children, empowering them to build a better tomorrow.

   

         

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 95.00 USD
1 month ago

From #3

Teresitq Ching
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

May this family find comfort through the Holy Spirit!

Angela Holloway
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

My condolences

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

My condolences

Lynnette Kevin
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for the family!

Trenada Agu
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Gods speed

Friend
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

This may help, I pray blessings on you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Erishon Chapman
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

My condolences

Lisa Madden
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Always Charish the memories! My thoughts and prayers are with the Family. Shanika will be with you in your heart forever. Hold the family close💕

CHAPMANS
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending love and hugs to you and the family during this trying time..

katherine Kissling
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

My deepest sympathy and your family are in my prayers

