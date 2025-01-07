Shane Jenkins' Expenses





Shane has been held without bond since March 5, 2021. It has been two years since he has been able to hug a loved one, hold their hand or even see them. He has missed two of each of his children’s birthdays, two of every holiday and various celebrations. With the help of patriots across the world, Shane has been able to continue to provide for his family through this unjust time. He has also been able to obtain private counsel.





Shane’s story is unique to say the least. He will be the first person to tell you that he had quite a wild past, but he was saved by the grace of God and truly transformed. You know, some people say that they were transformed, but this man was without a shadow of a doubt transformed. He says he was destined to bust the gates of hell wide open when Jesus stepped in and saved him. Since then, he has been on a mission to spread the word of God, love others where they are in life, and use his experiences as learning lessons for others. He is being the hands and feet of Jesus.





As one loved one said, “If you know Shane, you are blessed. He is the most down to Earth, incredible human one could know. He is an inspiration to all he comes in contact with. He has this demeanor about him that one strives to have. He loves each person as they are, encourages them to be the best version of themselves and he breathes life into them every chance he gets. Shane is stronger than the storm and he will prevail through all of this.” Shane says, “Don’t be afraid to stand up or stand alone, no matter the cost. Have the courage to do what is called of you. It doesn’t matter who is right, it matters what is right. Don’t back down. Don’t give in.”





“Shane always puts others before himself. He is honestly the most selfless person I know,” said a close friend. “Since he has been incarcerated, he has become a person of influence not only to the men on the inside, but to the J6 community. I have personally watched him touch so many lives.” One of Shane’s sons said, “He is the strongest individual I know. He is constantly striving to be the best person he can be. Constantly growing. Constantly adapting. I am so proud to call him my dad.”





What happened to the individuals on January 6, 2021 will go down in history, but those individuals will stand up on the right side of history.

January 6, 2021 will be a day that is always remembered. Shane Jenkins, a man of dignity, respect and honor, went to D.C. to stand in the gap for all of us. He is a father, a son, a brother, a friend. Most of all, he is an American patriot just like you.